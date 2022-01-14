A flawed investment: Neurodiversity conversion therapies

One of the areas that has benefited from this increased attention and subsequently, investment, are behavioural therapy companies. One healthcare M&A firm, recently reporting on the industry, noted an increase in deals in 2021 focusing on behavioural therapy companies, with 57 deals for autism or neurodiversity-focused therapies being completed within the last two years alone.

But do these portfolio companies qualify as ESG and more fundamentally, are they moral to begin with, and should the investment world really be investing in them?

The idea that mainstream investment firms could invest in a portfolio company that routinely engages in cruel practices against human beings, or even the systematic torture of children, is the stuff of corporate nightmares. Yet, this is precisely what many of these investments in the recent 57 deals will be backing. If that shocks you, it should: this is a huge problem.

Applied Behavioural Analysis (ABA) is the main type of behavioural therapy practiced by many companies that have benefitted from investment in the past. ABA is a technique that claims to integrate a particular 'approved' response into a neurodiverse person's - commonly a child's - social interactions, through some type of reinforcement, either negative or positive.

It is also helpful to know that ABA was pioneered by Dr Ole Ivar Lovaas, the same man who created gay conversion therapy, using similar principles to prevent young children from becoming homosexual. The original subject in his gay conversion therapy study was a four-year-old child. While Lovaas declared the study a success at the time it was conducted, the child committed suicide as an adult in 2010, an act his family attribute to his early treatment at the hands of Lovaas.

In the early days, ABA consisted of delivering negative reinforcement to shape behaviours through shock therapy. Today, shock therapy is rare, but modern ABA continues to ignore the structure of the neurodiverse brain, the trajectory of child development, and the complexity of human psychology.

In a recent study, it was found that all of these factors "were ignored in ABA practice itself. Providing a treatment that causes pain in exchange for no benefit, even if unknowingly, is tantamount to torture and violates the most basic requirement of any therapy, to do no harm."

Today, both types of conversion therapies are practiced, but only ABA attracts investment from mainstream investment firms. Dr Lovaas's brainchild of gay conversion therapy is now largely rejected, rightly vilified around the world and banned in many countries , with hopefully more to follow.

Needless to say, such therapies can cause undue emotional distress for the children who are put through it, and just like the original child subject in Lovaas' original conversion therapy study, there are those neurodiverse individuals who emerge from ABA with post-traumatic stress disorder and still suffer this PTSD as adults.

Far from being a niche investment, ABA therapies and their financial backers are sadly in the mainstream. In 2019 the ABA or conversion therapy industry for autism was valued at $3.3bn, expected to rise almost 5% by 2026. In its first year, a single digital ABA start-up has reached unicorn status with a projected value of $1.2bn.

The long-term impact of these therapies should be at the forefront of the minds of these investors. Why do they consider ABA therapy a legitimate investment?

While taking advantage of new technologies can potentially improve the lives of neurodiverse people, there is a very real possibility of long-term negative impact of conversion therapy on those who are neurodiverse. The Institute Of Neurodiversity calls on the investment community to ensure the firms they hold in their portfolios do not practice any form of conversion therapy.

For those who are not invested in such firms, there are still tangible actions that can be taken to support the neurodiverse community.

First, ask the right questions about procedure and staff training within a portfolio company during due diligence, if you do not know what these might be, speak to a specialist. The ION can offer support to financial institutions with training on what types of questions to ask about portfolio organisations procedure during the acquisition process. This will ensure your due diligence is as in-depth as possible and that your investments are not negatively impacting neurodiverse lives. Second, seek out positive investment opportunities that centre neurodiverse voices - if the potential investment focuses on neurodiverse groups in some way, then it is important that the specialist who advises you includes neurodiverse voices. A recent case of an autistic man who was confined for over 20 years in a healthcare facility has shocked many. Tracing back the owner and operator of the hospital led to a private equity firm. Third, ensure that your firm's training and culture is as neurodiverse inclusive as possible for your neurodiverse colleagues and employees. The ION facilitates workshops and training in raising awareness of unique issues neurodiverse workers face.

Lacklustre due diligence merely prolongs the discrimination and harm against the neurodiverse community, harm and discrimination which the investment community can end, rather than endorse. Investors can ensure the world's approach to neurodiversity is about changing organisations and institutions, not changing individuals.

Charlotte Valeur is chair and co-founder of the Global Governance Group.