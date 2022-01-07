Backing dominant firms in Asia makes sense but identifying their successors provides real alpha

Detailed analysis of stock return profiles shows that companies improving their return on equity (RoE) from the lower quartile to the top tend to outperform in the long term.

Selecting these businesses involves identifying certain characteristics, but even if they are found, the maturity of the sector the company operates in is an important factor.

In more maturing ‘new economy' areas, such as e-commerce in China, it may make more sense to identify the players that are taking market share from the incumbent.

But in more emerging industries, such as electric vehicle components, often it proves more fruitful to back the industry leader because of the inherent uncertainty during the early stages of fast-moving, burgeoning sectors.

Incumbent errors

Leaders in more established sectors can be hampered by several pitfalls, such as losing their focus, and engaging in so-called ‘di-worse-ification' - whereby they try, often unsuccessfully, to enter adjacent or new sectors.

Even though dominant players often benefit from a first-mover advantage in their infancy, as their sector ages, it becomes more segregated, with new niches emerging, providing opportunities for new rivals to pick off these areas as their own.

An example of this is the current China ecommerce incumbent whose dominant market share has been significantly eroded in the past few years due to emerging competitors.

Focusing on particular attributes can help identify the next upcoming winners.

Innovation focus

There are three pillars we particularly focus on; quality management, scalability and innovation, with the latter helping to identify tangible traits that are often indicators of inventive companies.

It also helps to combine proprietary research with that of experts outside the investment world - prominent professors and pioneering experts - those who can help to pinpoint innovative companies at an earlier stage in their life.

As these companies develop and grow, it is important to continually assess their competitive edge to determine whether aspects such as their forward-looking corporate culture and ability to enter new markets remains.

Analysing the extent to which companies prioritise R&D, and incentivise innovation, are equally as important.

Key characteristics

A common denominator of an innovative company is a decentralised organisation that gives middle management meaningful responsibility and rewards them for their success.

One such Chinese materials company compensates its R&D team with 15% of the profits of successful new products and 30% of increased revenue from process improvements.

Another important element is how the R&D side of a business is driven.

Firms that rely solely on senior management for their inspiration can often begin to struggle, whereas ones that actively engage with their customers for feedback to influence their R&D are much more likely to prosper.

And beyond this, the ability to gather, process and react to data will drive the winning firms of the future.

Accelerating away

It is this skill in harnessing data, through the likes of machine learning and artificial intelligence, that has influenced some of our holdings.

One such stock is a Chinese electric battery maker, which harnesses AI and machine learning to apply the latest technology to its production process.

The company is a leader in an emerging industry, and its focus and success in R&D is a key attraction for us.

Similarly, another stock we own is a leading China electric vehicle manufacturer that has managed the recent supply chain shocks better than peers, in large part due to their superior vertical integration, producing their own batteries and power transistors: two key components of an electric vehicle.

These two companies play into a broader theme of China winning the electric vehicle race, especially given its market is already four times larger than the US, there are eight times as many charging points in China than America, and much of the world's lithium is in China.

This makes us optimistic for these companies as we enter 2022, however, there are other sectors and other countries that we are bullish on.

Emerging opportunities

The prospects for real GDP growth in the likes of India, Indonesia and Vietnam appear stronger for 2022.

In India, there are huge opportunities, with the pipeline of IPOs doubling in the past year. The pace of innovation in India is remarkable, and it now has the third most unicorns - a private company valued over $1bn - in the world.

The pandemic has forced many people in southeast Asia towards e-commerce and other digital services, most first-time users, which means that the opportunity for companies to access a new, larger audience is potentially huge.

Chris Chan is portfolio manager of the New Capital Asia Future Leaders fund