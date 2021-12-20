Climate tech's 'green giants' provide new tailwinds for European stocks

Those who correctly forecasted the meteoric rise of consumer-facing technology ten years ago and tilted portfolios towards the US will have reaped huge rewards. Yet today, investors must recognise that change is afoot. The leadership position of consumer tech is being gradually eroded: climate tech is the new disrupter in town. For European stocks in particular, this would be a very positive shift following several years of relative underperformance.

Climate catalysts

With global energy demand projected to increase by 50% over the next 30 years, the need for technology solutions to climate challenges could not be clearer. Make no mistake - much of the projected increase in energy demand should be celebrated given that this will hopefully reflect a significant improvement in living standards in the developing world. Yet this will be a huge challenge: estimates from the International Energy Agency suggest that around half of the technology required to hit net zero in 2050 is not yet commercially viable.

Governments appear reluctant to make the difficult decisions required to force change and be responsible for the near-term economic costs, as we learned from COP26. It looks more likely they will use their myriad of regulatory levers to ensure that the corporate sector is tasked with the innovation required to shrink emissions and meet the projected increase in demand.

Climate-focused technology should therefore benefit from substantial regulatory tailwinds ahead, at a time when regulatory headwinds against US-based consumer tech are strengthening. And while European stock markets may have suffered in recent years from their lack of tech giants, there is no shortage of European innovators when it comes to facilitating the green revolution.

A closer look under the surface of the tech sectors on either side of the Atlantic provides one example. European benchmarks have roughly just a third of the technology weight relative to US peers overall, but semiconductor companies - an area where the push towards electric vehicles has caused demand to skyrocket - have similar representation in both regions.

Investors will also need to embrace a broader definition of climate tech going forward than the traditional sectors would imply. Whether it is renewable energy leaders within the industrial sector, or industrial companies at the cutting edge of electric grid upgrades, many of tomorrow's green giants may well sit outside the current definition of technology.

Bubble watch

Just as valuations are often flagged as a risk for US consumer tech, it would be amiss for me to not recognise that the same criticism is often levied at 'green stocks'. Yet the common mistake is to consider all climate tech as homogenous. Instead, I would argue that while multiples do matter, investors need to employ a flexible framework. The right price will vary widely depending on the extent to which a technology has already been proven, and how widely it has been adopted.

For established technologies such as wind and solar power, investors are clearly being forced to pay upfront for extremely high levels of earnings visibility. In this area, the focus must be on the best-in-class operators, who can deliver quality projects repeatedly while minimising their cost of capital. For emerging technologies, often with little to no earnings today but high potential for the future, a valuation framework that is similar to a call option may be more appropriate.

There will be a low probability of a very high future earnings stream, a high probability that the company will fail, and a very volatile share price as a result. Diversification across a variety of emerging technologies therefore becomes much more important to ensure that ultimately you've got the winner.

The next decade of disruption

In sum, Europe's lack of technology leaders has been a key drag on returns for much of the past decade, and 2021 has been no different. The digital and consumer-focused US mega-caps have enjoyed a stellar run, and deservedly so given the power of their earnings growth and dominant market share. Yet looking ahead, the shift towards climate technology is set to be one of the key secular market drivers over the coming years. I expect many of the green giants will make Europe their home.