The Moneyball mindset: Socioeconomic diversity, polish and the mis-pricing of talent

Although well-meaning, this line of argument slightly missed the point. Cognitive diversity comes from differing tastes and personalities, neural pathways and lived experiences. And so as far as the business case goes, gender and ethnicity were always just visible proxies for these things.

Though much more needs to be done on both those counts, thankfully the diversity debate is now moving to a deeper, more nuanced place.

A whole plethora of additional diversity characteristics are now being recognised and discussed. This is to be celebrated. After all, we are the sum of many parts, not one-dimensional, straitjacketed diversity caricatures.

But there is a problem. Conceptually, and in small, fairly sterilised environments, the case for cognitive diversity holds up.

Groupthink is a real issue that causes real failures in boardrooms and meeting rooms up and down the country. However, despite what we would love to report, the empirical evidence that diversity helps the bottom line is mixed.

We have a few theories as to why this is such as siloed measurement and a lack of genuine commitment to inclusivity. If the diversity dividend really can be measured, it will likely take the academics a while yet.

In search of an interim bridge - a practical framework and guiding schematic - between academia and real life, we remembered the story of Billy Beane.

Moneyball: Lessons in talent and teams

"Some of the scouts still believed they could tell by the structure of a young man's face not only his character but his future in pro [base]ball. They had a phrase they used: ‘the good face'." - Billy Beane

Michael Lewis, the author of Moneyball, tells of how baseball coach Billy Beane took the Oakland A's - a team with the second smallest budget in Major League - on an unbelievable winning streak and to the pinnacle of their sport.

Beane's competitive edge was the realisation, born from bitter personal experience, that early polish does not always translate into later career success.

This insight, coupled with an obsession with data-driven decision making on scouting, recruitment and overall team dynamics, forged a path toward baseball history.

Individuals and companies could learn a thing or two from Beane's mindset. And, while not the only lens through which to peek through (as this message extends to almost any un-tapped talent pool), socioeconomic diversity provides a near-perfect way to all understand this. In stark contrast to their privileged and rhetoric-savvy peers, rarely do people from lower-socioeconomic backgrounds present themselves confidently and articulately.

Taking a Moneyball mindset is a helpful way to overcome some of this ‘polish bias'. We have crafted seven principles aimed to help us all re-think talent and what it takes to create effective teams and organisations:

Think differently about talent

Do not confuse polish with potential

Be brave enough to try unconventional hiring practices

Beware the dangers of hiring for ‘fit'

Think harder about optimal team dynamics

Use data to support hiring and internal progression efforts

Create a culture of inclusiveness (and minimise star culture)

By adopting these guiding principles, it is possible to see the business case for diversity in a much clearer light.

Team dynamics are important part of the puzzle. When building teams, we automatically assume that the ‘best' candidate should be hired and forget that they also need to complement existing team members.

As former chief economist at the Bank of England Andy Haldane puts it, a team full of Lionel Messis simply does not work.

I before D

The message here should be clear. We are effectively mis-pricing our greatest asset: our people.

Beyond hiring, it is essential that we have inclusive corporate cultures that encourage people to be their best, most authentic selves.

But if real progress is to be made, more people need to engage with the issues, in particular, middle management. This is where social mobility can help.

The great irony is that if socioeconomic diversity were higher up companies' agendas it would help them with their two headline DEI targets - gender and ethnicity - because of how heavily they intersect. Improving one tends to help the others.

None of this will be easy. It will place us well outside of our comfort zones.

As Billy Beane puts it: "The hardest thing is there is a certain pride, or lack of pride, required to do this right. You take a guy [or rather person] no-one else likes and it makes you uncomfortable."

Our instinctive temptation toward the ‘good face' will be hard to keep in check.

James Whiteman and David Aujla are co-leads of the Diversity Project social mobility workstream