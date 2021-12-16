Chinese fixed income: Is it worth the hassle?

In Redington's internal EMD manager universe, 38% of the asset managers now have a dedicated research team based in Asia.

Over the last few years, we have seen a significant increase in client demand for Chinese equity solutions. But when it comes to fixed income, interest in Chinese bond dedicated mandates has been muted. Is it because the asset class is not attractive enough? Or is it that European institutional investors are not yet familiar with the asset class?

This year, our fixed income research team decided to explore the universe of Chinese bond funds for the first time to try and find an answer to these questions and to determine if the space was attractive enough to merit a dedicated, in-depth research process.

Back to basics

Naturally, our exploration began with trying to better understand the Chinese bond market and the different ways to access it. It is common knowledge that with a market cap of around $15trn, the Chinese fixed income market is the second-largest in the world, right after the US bond market. The three main markets of Chinese bonds are: a) the offshore USD market, b) the offshore renminbi and c) the onshore renminbi markets.

An important distinction between these three markets is that the onshore renminbi market was previously closed for foreign investors, but this has recently changed with the implementation of reforms that have opened the market to the international investment community.

In terms of the opportunity set, there are two sub-asset classes through which investors can access the fixed income market in China; they are, rates bonds and corporate bonds - both of which have their own variants and overly complicated acronyms, as shown in the diagram below.

A major finding in our initial exploration of this space was that, in an effort to open its fixed income markets, China recently met the requirements for the inclusion of their onshore bonds in major fixed income indices. Consequently, a significant amount of foreign capital flowed to renminbi-denominated bonds, particularly from investors who follow a passive investment approach based on these indices.

The Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate (6% MV) and the FTSE Russell World Government Index (5.3% MV) were the first two major global indices to start the inclusion process of Chinese debt in 2019 and 2021 respectively. In terms of emerging markets (EM) indices, the most widely used EM local currency sovereign index, the JPM GBI-EM Global Diversified, first introduced Chinese onshore renminbi bonds in November 2020. Following this inclusion, China is now the largest constituent in the benchmark with a market value weight of 10.1%.

Manager universe

The next step in our first immersion into Chinese bonds was to roughly determine how many investment managers offer dedicated Chinese fixed income funds for institutional investors. After consulting in manager research databases, search engines and Redington's existing manager network, we found that the number of asset managers offering this type of solution are very limited. The reason? Even though we identified 10-15 firms with a Chinese fixed income dedicated mandate, it appears that most investment management companies still prefer to access this space via emerging market debt (EMD) strategies.

Like us, you are probably wondering how EMD managers are able to cope with a $15trn market that has only recently opened for foreign investors when they have many more EM countries to cover? The answer is simple. Over the last couple of years, there has been a significant increase in dedicated research professionals based in Asian countries who are part of broader EMD teams. As such, in Redington's internal EMD manager universe, 38% of the asset managers now have a dedicated research team based in Asia.

Sovereign bonds vs corporate bonds

Having established that investors can access fixed income markets in China via sovereign bond or corporate bond mandates, the next and most important question has to do with the attractiveness of the opportunity set and the role of a dedicate Chinese fixed income mandate in clients' portfolios. With regards to sovereigns, most EMD and global sovereign strategies will already have exposure to Chinese government bonds because of their addition to government bond indices. This means that investors will get the benefit of Chinese sovereign exposure maxed out in terms of weight, while also benefiting from having the sovereign portfolio managers making decisions on whether to adopt overweight or underweight positions to the country. Perhaps if onshore renminbi sovereigns had not been included in global and EMD indices, a dedicated portfolio would be more attractive to investors. But because they have, our opinion is that a dedicated solution is not a worthwhile method of implementation.

On the other hand, the consensus in our asset manager network is that the corporate bond market has more potential of being accessed via a standalone product, due to its diversification benefits and attractive risk/return profile. Until recently, China did not allow for state-owned enterprises to default, but as the country retreats from its implicit guarantee policy, credit selection has become an opportunity for asset managers to generate significant alpha. However, not everything is as good as it seems, as we have identified a set of limitations that might hinder investors' interest in this opportunity set:

The sudden appearance of bond default risk has led to concerns of a systemic collapse as investors worry about China's ability to keep contagion risk at bay. Recent developments in the Chinese real estate sector have reinforced the international investment community's perception that onshore corporate bondholders can be better positioned than offshore bondholders in a restructuring situation (lack of pari passu treatment). The account opening process for investment managers to access the onshore market is still very challenging and can take a long time.

Because of limitations such as these, we have realised that there are still many elements of the fixed income markets in China that need to be researched in detail before we get to a position in which we can comfortably advise our clients to allocate to this space. For the time being, at Redington, our only exposure to China fixed income mandates is via EMD strategies, but we will continue to monitor the opportunity set and the evolution of regulations in the region, as we are of the belief that the asset class might become more attractive in the future.

Javier Arias is associate of manager research at Redington