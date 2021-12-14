2022: Picking winning investment trusts against a backdrop of uncertainty

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust offers a high dividend yield and the prospect of decent capital growth if Covid can be brought under control. It did relatively well in 2021 by avoiding China, but its small size means that it is neglected by larger investors. Consequently, the shares are available at an attractive discount. The manager is passionate about the stocks in the portfolio – this is no index-hugger! The frontier markets exposure gives access to many stocks that offer very high growth rates but trade on very low valuations, especially relative to developed markets like the US.

Consistent strong performance has allowed BlackRock Throgmorton Trust to trade at a small premium to NAV and to expand. The manager picks stocks that he believes have superior business models and this gives the portfolio a bias to the companies at the forefront of disruptive change. What makes this trust different is that the manager can also short stocks that he feels face insurmountable challenges. BlackRock Throgmorton had a phenomenal 2020, as Covid accelerated the pace of change in many industries. Impressively, it has also had a good 2021, despite the bounce in value type stocks that the manager would not hold. He attributes this to the sales and earnings growth of the underlying businesses.

Temple Bar is managed in a value style. Its managers say the trust holds many companies trading at significant discounts to their intrinsic value. The danger of buying cheap stocks is that they may be cheap for a good reason. Temple Bar’s managers see their job as weeding out these companies and focusing on businesses that can grow and adapt to changing circumstances. They note that the UK market continues to lag peers and is much more attractively valued. Both value and the UK are out of favour, a reversal of that would be good news, but good stock selection can also deliver reasonable returns.

One of the root causes of higher inflation has been soaring commodity prices. This has proved beneficial for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income over 2021. Increased demand, as economies reopened, was not met by increased supply. Mining companies are wary of committing significant capital to new projects and many have underinvested in existing mines. This should help pricing next year. The managers think that the real kicker though could be the demand created by the global drive towards lower carbon emissions. The investment in areas such as batteries and power grids is creating significant new demand.