CLOs in 2022: ESG lightspeed 2.0

The business of debt-backed bonds is, of course, a world away from that of British surreal comedy, but - if you will allow me to make the comparison - collateralised loan obligations (CLOs) showed the same resilience in 2020 (just as they did in 2008) before switching movie genres for the sci-fi sequel in 2021: ESG lightspeed 1.0.

And as we head into 2022, the introduction of the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) has set the scene for ESG lightspeed 2.0 with the impending emergence of CLOs structured as Article 8 funds. Indeed, the demand from investors for Article 8 products is so great that we may see the European CLO market migrate en masse to Article 8 by the end of 2022.

One of the perennial issues for ESG investors has been the lack of clear definitions of E, S and G. Today, this issue is rapidly receding thanks to the SFDR, which has formally adopted existing global conventions (such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights) in defining social investments while working in tandem with the EU's Taxonomy Regulation in defining environmental investments.

While the SFDR introduced new mandatory disclosure obligations for EU banks and asset managers, its main focus is on catalysing global markets both for the energy transition and for the equality transition (as part of the wider UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals agenda). The clarity of the SFDR's definitional framework when combined with the disclosure regime for the two new fund structures promulgated under the SFDR (Article 8 funds and Article 9 funds) is already emerging as a global standard with unprecedented pace and scale.

Article 9 funds have sustainable investment as their core objective whereas Article 8 funds promote ESG as one of the characteristics of the fund: it is the latter that is already transforming markets by attracting a wider investor base and a wider asset base.

For CLOs and other financial products opting-in for Article 8, there are several different ‘shades of green' to pick from. At the lightest green end of the spectrum, an ESG negative screen is sufficient from a regulatory perspective for a CLO to be marketed as an Article 8 financial product. In 2018, 15% of EURO CLOs contained some form of negative screen before ‘ESG lightspeed 1.0' kicked in following the pandemic to the point where 100% of new European CLOs issued in 2021 now have the negative screen. In other words, all of the 2021 vintage could have been marketed as Article 8.

Let us also look at the development and context of the wider sustainable bond market. The bond market is a borderless, global force and as such is better equipped than national governments to tackle global issues. India and China may have watered down the coal pledge at COP26 but the bond market is going to make hydrocarbon extractors uninvestable this decade, regardless of these narrower national or industry views.

PGIM Fixed Income's Unanyants-Jackson: 'Overall, COP26 has been quite disappointing' It took 13 years, from 2007 to 2020, to pass the $1trn mark for global green bond issuance, whereas the second trillion was issued in the following 12 months. The SFDR came into force on 10 March 2021 and according to research from Morningstar, €3trn of funds in Europe had opted-in for Article 8 by July.

ESG is in the spotlight more than ever before, and the evolution in European CLOs has caught the eye of many new investors, so it would be no surprise to see the CLO market migrate en masse to Article 8 over the next 15 months or so.

Prospective Article 8 managers will have noticed the potential for competitive pricing and while the dearth of data from the underlying corporate obligors remains the main challenge today, the framework provided by the SFDR looks set to resolve this issue sooner rather than later by providing a simple mechanism for the bond market to communicate its desire for ESG assets via the Article 8 CLO structure.

So, as 2021 comes to an end, we are at the point where substantial ESG convergence has happened. We have global, policy-level consensus such as the Paris Agreement (and incremental pledges at COP26). We have market demand with USD tens of trillions of investors looking for ESG assets. And now we have the third element of the convergence with the SFDR and other emerging regulations helping to join the dots. As Han Solo might have said, it's "punch it, Chewie" for ESG in 2022 as lightspeed 2.0 awaits.

Chris McGarry is a partner at White & Case LLP