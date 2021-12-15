What's the point of bond funds for younger investors?

However, these days I have weirdly found myself as a dorky, centre of attention. I often get asked about crypto (typically how people can make lots of money quickly), but the majority of people are looking to find the next Amazon, Netflix, or Tesla. Why? Because, during my time in the industry, there has only been one real game in town - high-growth equities.

In fact, had I bought one of the growth equity stalwarts like Baillie Gifford American when I started, a token £100 investment (everything I could spare as a self-funded Masters student) would have made me a pretty decent return.

With this performance in mind, and my personal investment horizon, there are times when I have genuinely questioned - what is the point of being a bond manager? Even if you spot the most underpriced, out-of-favour opportunity ever, your return is effectively capped. My career has also coincided with non-existent interest rates - record lows leading to further record lows, while yields and spreads have moved ever tighter. Whereas the greener grass of growth equities has been quoting modest returns of 200-300% over the medium to long term.

It depends on mentality, I suppose. Yes, bonds do have limited upside, but there are also so many more tools at their disposal for overall portfolio management. As an equity investor, you are either all in or all out. You can quote relative risk as much as you like, but any investment is a risk. Anything you invest you could lose, and you are much further behind in the queue for recompense than a bond investor would be. Even then, any equity fund investor we have seen with more than 5% cash better have a good explanation for that position.

However, a bond investor has so many more portfolio consideration tools. Duration risk, credit risk, interest rate risk, inflation risk. All things to take into consideration. But for each one there is also a mitigator: CDS', swaps, linkers, government bonds, there is always a way of stripping out some factor exposure you don't like.

Spend half an hour in the company of any top-drawer macro strategic bond investor like Dickie Hodges (manager of Nomura Global Dynamic Bond) or Mike Riddell (manager of Allianz Strategic Bond) and they will bamboozle you with blended approaches, opportunistic opportunities and special sits.

The world of bonds has so many more facets, and while there can be accusations of a lack of optimism, this is more than made up for in the breadth of overall portfolio management. It is in essence, the thinking person's choice of management. As Jim Leaviss, manager of M&G Global Macro Bond said: "Equity investors look at a single tree, bond investors consider the whole forest." Yes, capital gains may be limited on initial assessment, but if you know your return, you know what you can spend next.

Equity investors meanwhile are stuck on the other side of this trade and will pull the ‘I'm not wrong, I'm just early' card. It is a cliché, but we've all heard it. In truth, that is the kicker, a strategy which on the surface looks like a simple ‘buy, hold, and roll' asset class, suddenly becomes an amazingly clever, complex pattern of factor risk balancing, selective exposure and nuanced risk management. It is a complex tapestry of brushstrokes, depth and artistic expression, rather than a snapshot of an opportunity in a moment.

This is where bond investors have their purpose. Not every investor is a risk-free, 20- something, with minimal volatility concerns and a long-term time horizon. Even I just about cover half of those criteria. As such, bond managers have a place, and serve a purpose. So in reality, the question should be - what is the point of being a bond investor, now? For the answer to that, I will refer you to the myriad of excellent active strategic, investment grade and high yield bond managers we painstakingly research at Chelsea and FundCalibre.

So next time someone questions the point of a 60:40 portfolio, or a bond fund at all, I will ask them the difference between taking a great photograph and painting a great picture.

Yes, great ones require amazing skill, and the conceptual output is very similar, but there's a reason why artworks have galleries that people travel the world to visit, whereas photos often stay in your pocket, accessible all day, but are rarely shown to others.

Plus, the great bond managers are never short of an opinion, or three….

Ryan Lightfoot-Aminoff is senior research analyst at Chelsea Financial Services