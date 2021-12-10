China: More than meets the eye?

Media headlines increasingly point to what some deem ‘excessive' government interference in the private sector, and the potentially negative consequences for the country's economy and investors. There has been an increased emphasis on the risks of doing business in and with China.

The short-term market reaction to the regulatory crunch has been painful. China has been amongst the worst-performing markets in the MSCI Emerging Markets index this year, and by latest count is down over 20%, reversing some of the significant gains of 27% posted in 2020.

The regulatory announcements took the market and most investors by surprise - in particular, the intensity with which they were implemented. This has led some to even question whether China remains investable.

However, it is worth remembering that regulatory tightening is nothing new in China and has historically occurred in three to four year cycles. Previous such events (seen in 2012, 2015 and 2018) have focused on issues including shadow banking, excessive leverage (notably in the property sector) and the affordability of health care, as well as the influence of China's largest companies.

In some ways, the latest round of regulation was well signposted, given that the sectors targeted were known points of focus for the government. Although the speed with which they were implemented was unexpected, this demonstrates the power that the Chinese government has to quickly enact policy. This is different from the processes in more developed countries, where new regulatory policy is typically created in a more transparent and consultative way, but can take years to implement.

Index performance misrepresents the opportunity set

The announcements spooked investors and there has been significant media attention on the poor headline performance, but this is in part due to the composition of the index, which is dominated by a small number of companies. Given that the government's 'common prosperity' agenda seeks to balance growth and financial stability, it is not unexpected that corporations that have come to dominate the markets in which they operate and enjoy monopolistic powers would face some reckoning.

For instance, internet giants Alibaba and Tencent saw their share prices drop 42.4% and 21.6% respectively in the period since 30 June 2021. These stocks account for a combined 23% of the MSCI China index and contributed almost half of the losses of the overall index in this period.

Given that investors are generally underweight China, and many get their exposure to the market through broader emerging market funds which often feature only the country's largest public companies (such as the abovementioned two), in this instance many were unfortunately biased towards the losers.

But the market is vast and offers broad-ranging opportunities across the market cap spectrum. The index is not a fair representation of all that China has to offer investors. There are more than 5,500 listed stocks in China, which is more than on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq combined. The actual breadth of the universe is significantly underrepresented in standard indices and in many investors' portfolios.

Furthermore, China's market is growing, and market leadership can change fast. Over time, regulation targeting monopolistic practices could produce many more winners than losers by encouraging new entrants, increased competition and more innovation and creating a more sustainable environment going forward.

Staggering economic development

The country has gone through a staggering amount of development and change in a short space of time. It has grown to be the second-largest global economy in nominal GDP terms, accounting for 17.8% of the world economy in 2020, and is forecast to be the world's largest by 2030.

There has been a rapid rise in the middle-class population which has contributed to some striking developments over the past 30 years. For instance, the proportion of the population living in urban areas has grown from 25% to 62%. The number of cars on the road has risen from six million to 270 million, with China now accounting for 47% of the world's electric vehicles.

China's economy has become more diversified, less reliant on manufacturing and trade and with more emphasis on consumption and services.

Policymakers have indicated that they are targeting a shift from rapid growth to sustainable growth and seeking to tackle inequality. Spending and innovation are needed to achieve these goals and the economic advancement of the world's most populous nation is likely to remain a force to be reckoned with for coming years.

A key example is the green transition. Despite some negative publicity around China's President Xi's absence from the recent COP26 summit and China's refusal to commit to certain pledges, massive spending is expected in order to facilitate the world's biggest emitter's move towards its net-zero goals. Estimates indicate that spending of around $16trn is required.

China is also set to play a crucial role in the transitions taking place elsewhere. The country is the world's biggest producer of solar panels and is contributing most to new wind power capacity.

Opportunities remain in the private sector

China's private sector is booming. Innovation is evidenced by the strength of e-commerce and technology companies. Private companies now employ far more people than state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Successful business has contributed to economic development, rising wealth, and improving living standards.

This should give investors some degree of confidence that the government is willing to support rather than hinder good business in the country. Despite the negative immediate reaction seen in stock markets, recent policy moves can be seen as attempts to create fairer, more equitable growth over a longer time and do not indicate that the government is looking to stifle competition and innovation

As always, investing requires good due diligence and is not without risk. We have had a stark reminder that, in China, understanding the regulatory cycles is vital. But it's hard to ignore this large and diverse market given the vast opportunity that it offers. Scratching beneath the surface, there are exciting and innovative businesses to be found, and some of these will inevitably emerge as winners from the latest shakeup.

Ritu Vohora is capital markets specialist at T. Rowe Price