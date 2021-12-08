Environmentally friendly securities litigation?

While shareholder litigation and class actions are still relatively undeveloped in England and Wales compared with the US, growth is forecast, particularly in group claims. Recent years have seen large shareholder actions against Tesco and RBS concerning accounting issues and the accuracy of regulated disclosures. This bears the question will disclosures around an issuer's ESG claims fall within the securities litigation regime?

As corporates increasingly seek to promote their ESG credentials, corporate disclosures have expanded to include information on ESG topics. In a small but growing number of jurisdictions, those disclosures are mandatory. Considering the world through an ESG lens has also become an increasingly popular method by which investors seek to evaluate prospects.

ESG investors seek to channel capital towards investments with positive ESG credentials, and away from polluting, carbon-economy, or anti-social companies. By shepherding capital in this way, ESG investors hope to increase the latter's cost of capital, while making it easier for the former to raise new funds. In the oil and gas sector, for example, a higher cost of capital might mean that a company is less likely to invest in new production or exploration.

The results are clear to see. Global sustainable investments hit $35trn in 2020, up 15% in two years. Multi-billion-dollar ESG ETFs now exist. This year, BlackRock's Larry Fink made ESG the theme of his annual letter to CEOs, noting that "No issue ranks higher than climate change on our clients' lists of priorities"; and that sustainable investing has sparked "a fundamental reallocation of capital" and represents an "historic investment opportunity".

Greenwashing and regulatory concern

All is not plain sailing in the ESG world, however. There are concerns that "ESG" can sometimes represent form over substance.

In July 2021 the UK's FCA published a letter on the "design, delivery and disclosure of ESG and sustainable investment funds", advising that a number of applications for ESG funds "contain claims that do not bear scrutiny". The SEC is also looking at funds and products that are marketed as "green" or "sustainable", without objective evidence to support those claims - a practice known as "greenwashing".

The EU is introducing an ESG regime under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation and the Taxonomy Regulation. Last year, the UK Government published a Roadmap towards mandatory climate-related disclosures, which envisaged mandatory disclosures across the economy. In the run up to COP26, HM Treasury published its Greening Finance roadmap, with details on Sustainability Disclosure Requirements. These will eventually require every investment product to disclose the environmental impact of the activities it finances.

In amongst the COP 26 noise, there is a clear trend towards mandatory and detailed ESG disclosures across the UK economy. Issuers are today providing more and more ESG-related disclosures in their reporting, albeit currently in a voluntary and non-uniform manner.

Potential Claims

Against this background, there appears to be a risk of shareholder litigation where ESG disclosures prove to be erroneous or exaggerated, and the issuer's share price falls when the true position becomes known. While there are various routes available for shareholder claims, there is increasing appetite for statutory claims against listed companies pursuant to s.90 and s.90A/Sch 10A of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA).

Section 90 enables investors to recover losses as a result of any untrue or misleading statements, or any omission of 'necessary information', in listing documents, such as prospectuses. Such a claim can be brought against any person responsible for the document, including the issuer and its directors. By contrast, s.90A permits recovery of losses from issuers concerning recklessly untrue or misleading statements, or dishonest omissions via a recognised information service, such as an RNS feed.

There are complexities with these types of claims. Many factors affect the price of securities and it can be difficult to extricate isolated share price movements (and their causes) from wider market noise to evidence loss. However, financial experts are increasingly well practiced in determining movements in the price of securities occuring as a result of new information hitting the market. S.90A/ Sch 10A contains an express requirement for investors to show that they reasonably relied on the information in question in buying or holding the securities (S.90 contains no express reliance requirement).

Reliance can be a difficult hurdle, but might it be easier to show where an investor is bound by a mandate to invest only in sustainable businesses? Might it enable investors to point to their mandate and the disclosures in question as a reason for making their investment? Whether an investor can credibly claim that it relied on the issuer's information will likely depend on the nature of the misleading information. With no shareholder cases relating to ESG disclosures having yet reached the courtroom, it remains to be seen how this will work in practice.

As a first priority, companies, directors and PDMRs (and their auditors) should consider whether they have the necessary understanding of ESG matters to keep pace with regulation in this fast-moving sector. Parties considering securities litigation claims should bear in mind that they are potentially complex - but by no means impossible - claims to bring, and seek specialist advice accordingly.

Jason Yardley is co-chair; Elizabeth Shimmin is partner; and Oliver Thomson is associate, Complex Commercial Litigation, at Jenner & Block