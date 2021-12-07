abrdn fund managers across sectors give their outlooks for 2022

Thomas Moore, senior investment manager and manager of Aberdeen Standard Equity Income trust





Between mid-2018 and mid-2020, US 10-year Treasury yields slumped from over 3% to 0.5%, largely driven by the central bank policy of quantitative easing. This was the dominant driver of markets, including equities. Many cash-generative dividend-paying stocks got left behind, creating the abundance of valuation opportunities that we now see.





As it becomes clearer that inflation is taking hold and monetary policy is set to tighten, investors are reappraising which assets they should hold. Three sectors stand out as particularly well-positioned – consumer discretionary, financials and resources. These represent a significant proportion of the portfolio, underlining our conviction in their prospects.



