The lurking sanctions threat facing investment managers in the search for returns

Whether in emerging market opportunities or new more exotic assets the search for returns is on as investor appetite directs funds to riskier and more exotic parts of the market. With this backdrop though, there is a largely concealed compliance problem lurking for fund managers - sanctions.

ESG has become an important factor in decision-making at asset managers, but sanctions must also be high up on the list of considerations. The big wake-up call came in 2019 when Italian bank UniCredit was fined $1.3bn for breaches of sanctions on Iran and other countries. Far from being just a banking issue, regulatory developments, such as Executive Order 13959 in the US which brings buy-side firms in scope of fines for sanction breaches, means fund managers need to look closer to home at how they are screening against fast-moving economic sanctions.

As well as legislating for sanctions fines, the US is currently driving the international growth in sanctions. For example, there are currently measures in place against companies and individuals in China, Iran, Venezuela, Russia, Syria and more. Looking specifically at one notorious asset class, the US Treasury department recently announced sanctions on a crypto exchange in perhaps a sign of things to come as increasingly popular digital assets are placed under greater scrutiny, not just in the US but internationally as evidenced by the recent crackdown in China.

This is important as the number of securities and persons now subject to sanctions in the Middle East, Asia and Eastern Europe is growing amid current tensions. As a result, firms need to monitor vast volumes of data in order to achieve compliance with a raft of different rules and regulations globally.

The ongoing expansion of measures targeting ownership of securities issued by sanctioned companies is increasing pressure on funds and investment managers, as well as index operators, to screen the securities that make up their portfolios and indices for possible breaches. Breaches in sanctions rules bring costs that may find their way back to the investors, a situation that no one wants.

Stormy waters: Investors 'watching China-Taiwan tensions closely' A significant number of asset managers lack the resources and expertise to screen the securities they hold to ensure they aren't in breach. This creates problems, especially because as many as 500,000 funds may need to be monitored for potential exposure to sanctioned securities. Not only is this a vast number but the status of each fund and its constituent securities can change at any time, requiring firms to maintain ongoing on-demand access to up-to-date sanctions data. Steps can be taken to avoid falling short and suffering reputational damage and regulatory penalties.

As a start, buy-side firms need to be aware of the measures that may impact their holdings. This requires access to data relating to the funds they manage and their component securities, updates of relevant jurisdictions' measures, beneficial ownership data covering the issuers involved, identifiers and other reference data for ensuring the correct securities are being monitored, and corporate actions data that may impact companies under scrutiny. Given the fast-moving nature of sanctions situations, it is also imperative this information is updated regularly.

From here, firms need to be proactive in proving their compliance with the rules, which involves processing the vast amounts of sanctions information with AI and machine learning in a way that matches up with the robust methodology required by regulators.

With developments in financial markets taking place at breakneck speed, it is imperative that sanctions compliance features more prominently in a fund's strategy with investment in the screening process. Inability to stay on top of new rules will impact the returns available and crucially could see investors inadvertently caught up in the growing political tensions.

Oliver Bodmer is senior product proposition manager, financial information, SIX