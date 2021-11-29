Bidenomics: One year on from President Joe Biden's election

David Riley, chief investment strategist at BlueBay Asset Management
One year on and the jury remains out on Bidenonomics. Gains in jobs have been strong, but inflation is at multi-decade highs. The rollout of Covid-19 vaccines crucial to providing consumers and businesses to return to normalcy was accelerated, but the US has been overtaken by Europe in terms of vaccine coverage.The road ahead is a bumpy one from an economic and political perspective. Higher inflation that seems less and less ‘transitory’ with each passing day is heaping political pressure on the Biden administration and on the Federal Reserve to act. President Biden’s approval ratings have slumped and with the mid-term elections approaching, the window for policy initiatives is fast closing. Failure to get his signature ‘Build Back Better’ fiscal programme into law will very seriously dent the credibility of the Biden Administration and will mean a bigger fiscal drag on growth in 2022 while the Fed begins to raise interest rates.Global markets have become accustomed to US political uncertainty with the Republicans likely to gain control of Congress after the mid-term elections.
Eric Lascelles, chief economist at RBC Global Asset Management
The Biden White House was fairly busy over its first year, issuing a large number of executive orders to reverse a slew of Trump initiatives in domains as varied as immigration, the pandemic and the environment. A $1.9trn stimulus package delivered early in Biden’s presidency helped to sustain the recovery across 2021, though has also contributed to high inflation.Climate change initiatives remain a major focus, with consequences for energy producers and energy-intensive businesses alike.US policy has changed less than expected on other fronts, such as the still-frigid relationship with China. Going forward, the window for significant policy action is shrinking. Recent gubernatorial and mayoral elections suggest Democrat support is waning, and historically the incumbent party loses ground in the mid-term elections that are now just a year away. For Biden, this would be a devastating development as it would hand the Senate back to the Republican Party and arrest any further legislative progress.
Morgane Delledonne, director of research at Global X ETFs
In recent months, supply bottlenecks restrained growth and pushed inflation higher, but demand remains strong given the high savings rate, near-zero interest rates and accommodative financial conditions. Evidence is building that not all of the recent inflation pick-up is due to temporary supply disruptions. We think the timing of the US Federal Reserve’s first rate hike is likely to coincide with when some of the supply chain issues are expected to start resolving themselves. So far this year, we have seen a tremendous interest from investors in themes like US infrastructure development because the Biden’s infrastructure plans are likely to provide a strong tailwind to US companies involved in the construction and engineering of infrastructure projects, the production and transportation of raw materials and heavy construction equipment.
Azhar Hussain, global head of credit at Royal London Asset Management
Within weeks of the Democratic victory in the Georgia run-off for the Senate we had signs of a much more energised and radical presidency then most envisaged. Since then we have had a stimulus bill which has boosted growth, we have had the US lead the G20 to an agreement on a 15% global minimum corporate tax rate and a trillion dollar infrastructure bill looks likely over the coming few weeks. The vaccine rollout in the US has been as extensive as was possible given the politics and this has all been much more positive for US and in turn global growth over the short term.As the sugar rush of stimulus starts to fade and create new problems (inflation), the US still has serious political schisms that are likely to become a block on further fiscal help. Where President Biden has failed is turning his economic successes into political successes and now he has a narrow window to correct that before next years’ mid-terms.
Sandra Ebner, senior economist at Union Investment
From the capital markets perspective, the Biden administration had a strong start with the American Recovery Plan and its vaccination plan, but it is now losing momentum due to Democratic infighting over spending bills and Covid resurgence. Biden has done more on stimulus, competition and the global tax reform than was expected. Though, compared to six months ago, he has underperformed since his strong start and very ambitious infrastructure and spending plans º such as Build Back Better – led to (progressive) hopes getting ahead of themselves.Let us be clear, there is not much room to manoeuvre for the Democrats due to the extremely tight majority in Congress. Starting next year, the focus will be on the mid-term elections which the Democrats are likely to lose. Without majorities in both houses of Congress, there is little hope for President Biden’s legislative agenda.
Andrew Pease, global head of investment strategy at Russell Investments
Geopolitics continues to be a risk for investors, both in the Middle East via the tensions with Iran and the likelihood that Iran will soon achieve full nuclear weapons capability, and through the uncertain US/China relationship. Another upcoming cloud is the debt ceiling deadline in December, which will again highlight the polarised nature of US politics. But the wider view is that the cycle remains supportive for investors, particularly for growth assets like equities. The US Federal Reserve remains resolutely dovish despite the spike in inflation and Treasury secretary Janet Yellen supports the Fed’s dovish bias. Fiscal policy is becoming tighter, but the success in distributing vaccines means that the economic rebound from lockdowns should continue and 2022 is likely to be another year of above trend GDP growth in the US.The turning point for markets and the economy does not seem likely until after the Fed starts moving aggressively. Fed chair Jay Powell may commence hiking by late next year, but a shift to restrictive Fed monetary policy seems unlikely before late 2023.
As US president Joe Biden reaches the end of his first year, Investment Week asks experts whether hopes have materialised, what the road ahead looks like and how US policy decisions could impact global markets.
Inaugurated on 20 January, just two weeks after Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol leading to five deaths, Biden took over the presidency with big promises of ‘building back better', with spending plans that were widely welcomed by the investment community.
Although investors have shown ‘tremendous interest' in Biden's infrastructure plans, however, some commentators argue that the ‘jury remains out on Bidenomics' while others warn of more volatility to come.