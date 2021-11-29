Bidenomics: One year on from President Joe Biden's election

David Riley, chief investment strategist at BlueBay Asset Management





One year on and the jury remains out on Bidenonomics. Gains in jobs have been strong, but inflation is at multi-decade highs. The rollout of Covid-19 vaccines crucial to providing consumers and businesses to return to normalcy was accelerated, but the US has been overtaken by Europe in terms of vaccine coverage.

The road ahead is a bumpy one from an economic and political perspective. Higher inflation that seems less and less ‘transitory’ with each passing day is heaping political pressure on the Biden administration and on the Federal Reserve to act. President Biden’s approval ratings have slumped and with the mid-term elections approaching, the window for policy initiatives is fast closing. Failure to get his signature ‘Build Back Better’ fiscal programme into law will very seriously dent the credibility of the Biden Administration and will mean a bigger fiscal drag on growth in 2022 while the Fed begins to raise interest rates.

Global markets have become accustomed to US political uncertainty with the Republicans likely to gain control of Congress after the mid-term elections.



