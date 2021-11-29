Young Fundpicker: It is an extraordinary time to be an investment professional

Okay, so I may have got carried away with the last point, but the key question that arises from the previous six is how can we, as investors, deliver positive real returns after the impact of inflation and charges for our clients from today? Because that is what matters.

It is the biggest challenge facing investors today and will likely define mine and many other younger investors' careers. How can we build portfolios that maximise the probability that our clients' spending power increases from today over the next three, five and ten years?

The majority of developed market government bonds offer a negative real (after inflation) return if held to maturity today.

In fact, investors can extend that statement to vanilla investment grade corporate bond markets, and mind-bogglingly to a large percentage of high yield bonds too.

Low starting yields means bonds are also likely to be a less effective portfolio construction tool going forwards - to offset falling equity markets would require bond yields to go deeply negative (or offer even worse future returns).

What about equities? When investing over a medium-to-long-term time horizon, the current valuations for a significant portion of global stockmarkets imply very low, and in some cases negative, nominal future returns.

Given current levels of inflation, there is a good chance that investors will struggle to generate a positive real return here even if they take a passive approach.

There is the problem, but what matters is having an effective solution - and unfortunately there is no silver bullet.

What we have to do as investors is have a set up that maximises our chances of delivering inflation-beating-post-cost returns.

This means maximising the investable universe by having capacity constraints.

It means embracing alternative asset classes such as private equity, music royalties, property and shipping and having an unconstrained approach to asset allocation.

It means having significant resources for research, analysis and ongoing due diligence.

It means having the knowledge and expertise to construct diversified portfolios using these differentiated building blocks.

Within open-ended funds, we target very active managers running smaller, unconstrained funds that are able to be nimble and generate high levels of alpha.

While headline equity valuations are expensive, there remain pockets of value in the UK, Japan and Asia that active managers are able to exploit.

We have a bias towards smaller- and mid-cap stocks, and to funds that own stocks that investors cannot easily access passively.

Funds such as Teviot UK Smaller Companies, which has returned 102% for investors since launch in 2017 versus just 19% for the MSCI UK All Cap index. Or Asian equity fund CIM Dividend Income which has returned 30% year-to-date compared with just 2% for the MSCI Asia Pacific ex Japan index. We also use open-ended funds to gain access to convertible bonds, the precious metals complex, and targets areas of bond markets including emerging market debt.

While we are still finding some select opportunities within equity and bond markets, the best opportunities we are identifying today are in alternative assets classes that either cannot (music royalties, private equity etc) or should not (property) be accessed via open-ended vehicles.

The investment trust universe has expanded significantly in recent years and now offers investors the ability to access a variety of asset classes from ships and music royalties, to private equity and debt, digital infrastructure, targeted areas of property markets such as care homes and warehouses, even uranium miners.

Broker Numis has produced some excellent data that highlights the expansion of the investable universe. Investment trusts represented just 2% of the MSCI UK index 20 years ago, today it has grown to over 7%.

There are now more than 200 investment trusts that invest in alternative assets which is providing a very rich opportunity set to exploit.

Dan Cartridge is an assistant fund manager at Hawksmoor