COP26: A net zero sum game?

Already Glasgow seemed a necessary moment to convert the hopes of Paris. Importantly, for the first time finance was fully present, ready and willing to step up at COP and, also for the first time, governments conceded they needed finance to meet the cost.

The effective neutralising of new carbon emission was the goal of major pledges including a 12th hour climate pact to keep the 1.5°C Paris scenario alive, with soft agreements between US and China on climate change and deforestation and alignment of $130trn of private finance to science-based net zero targets via the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero.

Now imagine ten years after those pledges were made. What will have been delivered and where will we be in terms of carbon emissions and average temperature?

I believe the pursuit of net zero will inevitably lead to a number of alliances and draw new borders between countries, hemispheres and trading pacts.

COP26 and the future of M&A Meanwhile, the transition economy will fundamentally change economies, markets and create significant debt accumulation and inflation.

Finally, biodiversity rather than commodities will be the most important resource worth saving.

As a result of all this I think the following will then occur:

The second Great Financial Crisis (GFC 2.0) precipitated by a collapse in junk green bonds financed by crypto assets, with global debt to GDP reaching 500%.

Green and blue bond markets rapidly reach $100trn in size.

Inflation reaches 5%, sovereign green bonds yield 7% and green high yield reaches a record 15%. Default rates on high yield green paper runs at over 20%.

Bitcoin broken up by regulators in 2026 for its monopoly of crypto markets and role in the GFC 2.0.

The first imprisonment of a CEO for greenwashing successfully completed by the US Department of Justice on grounds of falsifying climate disclosures.

The new Thames Flood Barrier unveiled to stem the 60cm rise in Thames tidal water levels and 25% increase in flash flooding.

UK Government introduces universal basic pay for the first time to compensate for lost roles arising from the transition economy. Sterling is devalued for the second time as talks continue to enter into an exchange rate mechanism with the dollar.

London slips to fifth spot in the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI) as new green centres emerge.

G10 governments sign the second Zero Extraction Treaty which prohibits all new private fossil exploration and extraction. China and Russia abstain.

The UK Government introduces a low tax tariff band for electric vehicles signalling the first time they have been taxed since appearing on our roads.

Britain and Europe recommence at-scale nuclear power, as the rising inefficiency of wind power leads to a number of major blackouts.

The first eco trade war in 2024 between Europe and China/India sends markets into flux. This follows UN reports that neither country was on course to meet net zero pledges. Severe goods sanctions are imposed by Europe, Britain and the US. India and China retaliate by selling US Treasuries and imposing tariffs on foreign goods.

As political tensions rise, Australia continues to suffer its seven-year long depression as it struggles to rotate its economy, relies on China, and suffers sanctions from the West.

G10 governments agree to onshoring all consumer manufacturing supply chains to reduce the use of carbon intensive shipping. The first fleet of fully electric supply ships nears completion as research into hydrogen and nuclear-powered shipping continues.

Air passenger duty rises by 300%, the use of domestic flights falls by 72% and overseas flights fall by 53%. Research into electric passenger planes continues but roll-out has remained small.

Britain reaches full rail and bus electrification by 2029.

Major house builders lose a high-profile group claim at the High Court for poor building standards that failed to take into consideration flood risk.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is successful in seeking global reparations from major manufacturers for the exploitation of cobalt mining including: Apple. Huawei, Tesla, Hyundai and Volkswagen. The Congolese government creates a new sovereign wealth fund from the proceeds supporting a public market for cobalt, which is now the most expensive mineral in the world ahead of lithium.

The four social media conglomerates that once comprised Facebook are questioned on data cartel accusations.

Total Covid pandemic-related deaths reach 250 million according to the World Health Organisation, following the 2020-2021 pandemic, 2024 outbreak and

2029 crisis.

2029 crisis. Desertification and dry lands rise from 40% globally in 2021 to 57% in 2031.

Carbon dioxide and monoxide levels in the atmosphere continue to rise year-on-year. From 412.5 parts per million to 470 parts per million. Broader greenhouse gas levels continue to rise as policy focus continues to centre on carbon dioxide.

Global temperatures increase by 1.75°C since pre-industrial levels. Scientists project a 2.5°C rise by 2050 remains likely despite efforts since COP26.

While these scenarios are fictional; what if they become true? How does that make you feel if the pledges of COP26 are not fulfilled? We have no time machine; we can only control our actions today.

