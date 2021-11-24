Sharing the benefits of the 'S' in ESG

Some of the benefits of a Stake in success, as the report is called, are familiar, notably the potential financial benefit to employees, and increasing corporate coherence and continuity.

However, the key question for potential investors is whether companies which operate share-ownership arrangements, are likely to be more profitable than those that do not.

And when viewed through an ESG lens, are such companies likely to score more highly, particularly with regard to ‘S'?

Whatever the incentive structure selected, there is a wide body of evidence to suggest employees who have a stake in their employer contribute significantly to improving the performance of the business, ultimately because they have a vested interest.

Over 100 studies across many countries indicate that employee ownership is generally linked to better productivity, pay, job stability and firm survival.

Perhaps the most telling study, certainly in the UK, was by the finance consultancy Oxera, which found on average the effect of employee share plans increases company productivity by between 2.5% and 5% in the long run.

Incentivising all employees is beneficial for all stakeholders.

There are enhanced financial rewards for employees, beyond board directors, and these, or the expectation of these, lead to higher engagement by the individual.

Direct or indirect share ownership is also highly likely to motivate staff, encouraging them to act on their own initiative and work collectively to improve the fortunes of the firm.

It also enhances levels of corporate governance as staff have a strong voice in the running of the company, something the UK Government aims to improve following high profile corporate collapses, such as BHS and Carillion.

Higher engagement levels amongst staff also reduce staff turnover rate, and foster long term direct employee share ownership.

At a client level, employee share ownership supports stability in long-term relationships, leads to more client 'wins' (particularly among the increasing number of firms concerned with the social and governance aspects of ESG), and is therefore a significant contributor to profitability.

Is there an optimal approach?

Over recent years, one of the most widely discussed all-employee ownership arrangements, at least in the UK, is the ‘John Lewis Model' which formed the basis of employee ownership trusts (EOTs) and were introduced by the government in 2014.

The purpose was to encourage wide based employee share ownership, albeit indirectly.

EOTs have since been adopted by over 500 companies and contribute £30bn to UK GDP with 77% having "making a positive contribution to society and environment" as part of their purpose.

However, indirect employee ownership is rarely used in the listed space, with most plcs electing to created direct employee owners who hold a set number of shares delivered via one or more share plans with particular emphasis towards senior management.

For high growth companies, a hybrid EOT model where shares are held indirectly in an employee benefit trust could be a viable model, especially if it runs alongside traditional performance related share plans for senior executives.

The arrangement has similar indirect ownership features to an EOT and holds shares in a collective pool, distributing them at the successful completion of a business plan cycle, typically every three to five years.

This ownership approach recognises the value and contribution of each employee, presents no entry barriers to employee participation, is less costly than an all employee share scheme and employees will always have a strong voice at the investor table.

Correlating performance

Whether it is a private or listed company, there should be focus on widening the pool of potential employee shareholders.

Challenges we see are around engagement levels of different age demographics, affordability issues where lower paid employees have competing financial obligations.

Ensuring widespread employee participation means the removal of such entry barriers should be a priority when implementing a new plan.

Once an employee shareholder is created, the company needs to support ongoing engagement by ensuring ownership is as easy as possible and employees understand benefit of owning shares and the impact they can have on the company's share price.

Employee shareholders in the lowest income quartile have a median net financial wealth which is £10,900 greater than non-employee shareholders.

While a move to a universal employee share ownership requires effort and commitment, the outcome tends to be valuable for all concerned especially when the traditional barriers for employee share ownership are removed.

As the Social Market Foundation report points out: "UK and US indices tracking the stockmarket performance of companies with a relatively high proportion of employee shareholders. These show such companies significantly outperforming broader stockmarket indices."

Anton Seatter is director - employer solutions at JTC Group