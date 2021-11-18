The policy paradox: conditions increasing for policy mistakes

Persistent inflation





Despite central bank rhetoric about inflation pressures being transitory, some price rises look set to persist due to supply chain blockages and de-globalisation, and, longer term, due to the cost of getting to net-zero. Letting inflation spiral out of control would only make it a bigger issue later on, but clamping down aggressively could hamper growth when it is already stalling.





On balance, we expect interest rates to remain lower for longer despite higher prices and central banks’ desire to taper asset purchases relatively swiftly. Ultra-low rates are needed to keep the system afloat given debt levels are higher today than during World War Two.



