Investors should not shy away from institutional-quality opportunities

Over the years, portfolio theory has developed and evolved, often led by large institutional investors, with discretionary investors, financial advisers and, finally, the public following in their footsteps.

Fifty years ago, most investors still focused on fixed income, before drawing domestic equities into the portfolios they built in the 1980s and eventually incorporating international equities the following decade. Since then, an increasingly dizzying array of alternative asset classes have become the flavour of the month, with some previously surprising constituents - such as alternative energy funds - becoming staples of any self-respecting investment manager's portfolios.

Indeed, we would argue there is a strong case for incorporating illiquid asset classes into many investors' portfolios. With retirement or multi-generational planning often being the key motivator behind these portfolios, many are operating under multi-decade investment horizons, not unlike their institutional peers.

Yet private client portfolios tend to be underinvested in private markets and even equities versus institutions.

The investment trust industry has often been a cornerstone in the adoption of a new, diversified array of asset classes.

In earlier decades, launches of Asia and emerging market investment trusts gave managers a liquid, transparent vehicle to tap into these ‘new' regions. Since then, investment trusts have been at the forefront of incorporating some truly original asset classes into investor portfolios, from the aforementioned alternative energy and infrastructure, through to song rights.

We have long touted the benefits of trusts as a vehicle to access illiquid asset classes. It is true that the structure of trusts inherently supports investment in these asset classes: offering daily liquidity, which enables managers to invest freely and investors to access the asset class without fear of being frozen in, and board supervision which, especially in the case of private markets, means investors benefit from the relevant expertise and oversight of a wider pool of individuals.

These benefits are particularly concentrated in the case of one subsector: listed private equity (LPE). In the private equity world, a key aspect of the investment process is the managers' ability to get involved in the day-to-day running of businesses.

Fundamentally, this means they are able to create tangible value for their investors, by increasing the value of their investee businesses in real terms.

With LPE, this ability is taken a step further, with the board able to ensure and mandate that managers are indeed making considered strategic interventions with their investee companies.

The certainty of their capital also means that in the case of trusts such as NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), which make co-investments, they are a highly credible partner for private equity managers looking for co-investors.

In this vein, it is reasonable to assume that they will have access to some of the better deals in the market. Further, these trusts are able to leverage the networks of their managers to similarly tap in to some of the market's leading private equity managers.

A factor we rarely discuss though is how cheap the sector currently is. Despite the AIC private equity sector posting average share price total returns of 61.5%, 104.1% and 340.2% over one, five and ten years respectively, the sector currently sits on an average discount of 14.15%.

This means that investors are missing out on a key source of growth - which some would argue is clearly diversified away from public equities - available far below its fair value.

Take NBPE, as discussed previously. In NAV terms alone, the trust has returned 56.18% over the last 12 months and 81.91% over the last five years, yet it languishes on a discount of over 22%. It also gives investors liquid access to deals it is challenging for most discretionary managers to tap into elsewhere.

By embracing the opportunity available in less liquid asset classes, investment managers could access the kind of uncorrelated returns which could help optimise portfolio growth over several cycles.

Alice Rigby is a marketing manager at Kepler Partners