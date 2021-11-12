COP26 and the future of M&A

As expected, COP26 was big on policy pledges to address climate change and promote sustainability.

While there were positive steps made, the bigger concern is whether action will be taken or if the event amounts to nothing more than greenwashing.

Of all the announcements unveiled, the UK Government made some very clear points about the finance industry and how it can ensure best practices are implemented to minimise carbon footprints.

This is something that has been welcomed by the M&A sector.

From the recent research Datasite conducted targeting 400 UK and US dealmakers, we found 42% of UK dealmakers wanted to see unified commitment from COP26.

What is more, 40% expected climate change concerns to be the biggest dealbreaker in the next 12 months.

The results of the Datasite survey are particularly timely, with dealmakers clearly planning with the environment at the forefront of their minds.

At the conference, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak pledged to turn the UK into ‘the world's first net-zero aligned financial centre'.

A week before this announcement, the Chancellor confirmed that large businesses will be required to report climate-risk related information in line with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures from April 2022.

Shifting consumer and investor sentiments will lead to a disinvestment in companies with poor ESG outcomes or those involved in unsustainable activities like deforestation.

At the conference, former Bank of England governor Mark Carney also declared a ‘watershed' moment in financing the world's move to net zero.

As part of this commitment, he noted that $130trn of private capital is now waiting to be deployed to achieve this target.

From an M&A perspective, it could also mean we are likely to see more deals with an environment focus.

The focus on the ‘E' in environmental, social and governance (ESG) within business comes as no surprise.

Businesses that are not taking these sustainability issues seriously will likely see more failures with their deals.

According to our research, just under two-thirds (65%) of US and UK dealmakers expect to see more deals fall apart because of climate-change related due diligence risks over the next two years.

The current and future state of M&A following COP26

As it stands, global M&A activity attained new heights in the first half of 2021, reaching $2.6trn in deal activity.

The surge in deals is evident on Datasite's platform and can be attributed, in part, to the imbalance between the amount of capital looking to be invested and suitable opportunities.

We are also seeing greater attention to due diligence as part of the dealmaking process.

In fact, from January to September 2021, new content on our platform is up 52% year over year.

This is being driven by the increase in deals, of course, but also by increased rigor during diligence and expanding content areas like ESG.

Professionals in the M&A industry want to make sure that companies are environmentally minded, with 70% of dealmakers stating that ESG is now a priority category for them.

This is why we are seeing dealmakers carry out greater due diligence on an asset's environmental footprint to ensure its longevity.

Evidently, any future due diligence will need to consider ESG outcomes.

By incorporating these factors into the formal review process, mergers and acquirers will be in a better position to understand how the companies in question are minimising their carbon footprint and actively promoting sustainable activities.

Doing so ensures those involved in future deals understand their risks, opportunities, and exposure in accordance with new regulation concerning the environment.

This is not something confined to the M&A sector, but something I see taking hold of the entire financial services industry in the coming years.

Looking to the future, I anticipate many more green deals, with private funds targeting sustainable companies whether they are focused on green tech or solutions that address environmental concerns.

With the large amounts of capital currently floating around, along with limited assets to invest in, activity within M&A is likely to remain high in the short term.

The bigger question is understanding what action will be taken post-COP26 by the government and how this will impact companies looking to be acquired or preparing for a merger.

Still, I expect M&A deals to continue at pace.

Prior to COP26, 76% of UK dealmakers said the UK and FCA needed to be more ambitious when integrating ESG factors into the financial markets.

Governing bodies will ultimately need to put regulatory measures in place that satisfy ESG outcomes, while giving dealmakers the freedom to originate and conclude deals.

Overall, dealmakers are aware of the environment and global shift to sustainable practices.

The impact this will have on future deals will vary but does not undermine the health of the M&A industry.

If anything, appropriate due diligence to ensure ESG outcomes are being met will bring about positive change in the global mission to tackle climate change.

Merlin Piscitelli is chief revenue officer, EMEA, at Datasite