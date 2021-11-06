Small companies can make a big difference in reaching net zero

Small companies can make a big difference
Rightly, there is huge pressure on world leaders to find a way forward at this year’s COP26 summit, as we bid to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

We also tend to hear lots about plans to build more renewable energy assets, and the need for large corporates to become more sustainable. 

All of this is vitally important, and urgently needs to happen. Yet for us to be successful in tackling climate change, we will also need to scale up lots of new carbon-reducing technologies and sustainable services that will allow us to meet these critical net-zero targets. 

That is where contributions from innovative smaller companies can be vital, and where our investment can help them keep growing and reach their potential.

Here are six companies from our own portfolio that are making a difference.

Jo Oliver is fund manager for Octopus Titan VCT

