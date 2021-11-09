Climate action: It's business, not morality

Almost five decades later, as COP26 takes place in Glasgow, the demand for meaningful action to address the climate crisis is intense.

The anticipation ahead of COP26 was greater than it has been before previous meetings. This is partly driven by awareness campaigns from activists like Greta Thunberg, but also the increasingly visible impact of climate change in the form of wildfires, irregular weather patterns, floods and drought.

As a result, the world's political leaders are being called upon by media, scientists and campaigners to act with a sense of moral urgency. But after half a century of debate, it will now be the business case - rather than the moral one - that finally drives the action we desperately need.

Increasing awareness of the business case for climate action is essential. Yes, there is an obvious moral case for addressing the climate crisis, but we have moved beyond that and tipped into a world of practical business actions.

Governments helped set the stage at Paris and have continued to promote progress, though more slowly and in a less coordinated fashion than many had hoped. The private sector relies on the public sector to establish the ground rules, but it may now be the private sector that can really start to deliver the changes that we need to see.

Investment decision-making has an integral role to play in driving action and building the net-zero economy, yet markets tend to react poorly to moral signals.

Calculators do not have a conscience, even if their users may.

But in the world of rational financial decision making, the incentive for action is now very clear. A recent poll of climate economists conducted by Reuters found that meeting the goal of the Paris Agreement would cost 2-3% of world output each year between now and 2050, far less than the economic cost of inaction. By some calculations, a global temperature rise of 4°C could result in a $23trn global economic loss within the next 80 years. And economists are split on whether the outlay - and the replacement of one energy infrastructure with another - will actually decrease GDP growth slightly or accelerate it.

Addressing the climate crisis makes clear economic sense systemically and is also a requirement for any investment professional who wants to serve their clients well.

The transition to a net-zero economy will dramatically reshape the global investment landscape, creating opportunity as well as risk. We're already witnessing the emergence of new sub-sectors being driven by changing consumer behaviour, for example, in the rise of plant-based food industries and electric vehicles. As awareness of the climate crisis intensifies, investors will allocate and reallocate capital based on a new understanding of both risk and opportunity.

Investees are increasingly aware that investment professionals will see the world through a climate lens, assessing the outlook for cashflows and the quality of their governance based on their integration of climate risk into business and investment planning.

Many businesses are now planning for and reporting climate risks as part of climate resilience plans to ensure business continuity and profitability. Some are going even further, setting and meeting renewable goals, investing in renewable energy, and incorporating carbon pricing in their business plans.

By addressing climate change from a business strategy perspective, companies are finding opportunities to develop new products, technologies, and services that will meet changing consumer demand and, in turn, generate growth and competitive advantage.

The moral argument for action is clear, but fine words alone will not affect change. The numbers have to add up and today the moral and the business cases for addressing climate change are both clear. It's time to make it count - not just because it's the right thing to do, not even because it's the right thing to do, but simply because it is good business.

Will Goodhart is chief executive of CFA UK