To infinity and beyond: Opportunities in the space sector

With $3bn invested in space infrastructure alone in the past 12 months, 573 satellites launched into orbit in Q2 2021 alone, and technological advancements and increasingly favourable economics removing barriers to entry for smaller companies to get satellites into orbit, the space tech 'internet moment' is well and truly here.

Just as back in the mid-to-late 1990s, the rapid evolution of the Internet helped businesses create entirely new revenue streams by "going online" and enabled the creation of entirely new businesses that would have been possible at all in the pre-internet age, so too now does space tech represent a genuinely transformative platform for businesses in all sectors - not just those with an interest in going into space themselves.

It is not surprising that the boom in space tech investment has for several years been dominated by US companies and US money. But, while the US continues to lead the way versus Europe (including the UK), Asia, and the rest of the world in terms of the amount invested, Europe has taken a giant leap forward over the past year, and in Q2 2021 in particular.

European space tech investment in 2021 had already outstripped the full-year figure for 2020 by the end of Q2, and the gap to the US is closing significantly. Likewise, while the average deal size for US space tech companies in 2021 to date is down on the 2020 figure, the European average is well up, and nearly touching the US's.

A new route to listing

Where the US does still undoubtedly have the edge, however, is in the public markets' embrace of space tech. The past year has seen a number of high-profile exits by space tech companies, mainly through SPACs. While six so-called "new space" companies had gone public prior to 2021, raising a total of $800m, only one of those six - Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic - did so via a SPAC merger.

By the end of June 2021, however, there have already been 12 SPAC mergers announced, raising a cumulative $7bn.

SPACs have become such a popular route to public listing for space tech companies in particular because they represent a clearer opportunity to raise substantial amounts of capital much earlier on in the lifecycle of the company than would be possible either via the traditional route of successive private investment raises or via a conventional IPO.

Space tech companies often need this early up-front cash injection because of their longer timelines to commercialisation, the necessity of investing heavily in R&D and hardware, and the fiercely competitive landscape.

While there are potential downsides - for example, creating issues around eligibility for government contracts, which can be critical in the space sector - accelerating the route to the public markets via a SPAC listing significantly reduces risk, eliminates the uncertainty and complexity typically associated with an IPO, and enables the listing to happen earlier in order to capitalise on early potential.

Options open up for UK space techs

All the space tech SPAC listings to date have been to the US but as the first generation of UK ‘new space' companies starts reaching the point of considering their options for going public, some of them may choose to follow suit. And their chances of doing so in the UK improved this year with the relaxation of regulations governing direct listings to the London Stock Exchange following the Hill Review.

But SPACs are just one option available to UK space tech companies looking to turbocharge their growth. Previously the preserve only of specialists - such as Seraphim - a much wider range of investors have begun to take an active interest in the sector and it becomes clearer than ever how many transformative applications in a wide range of sectors will be enabled by the emerging generations of innovators.

Draper Esprit, for example, joined Seraphim in a £15m Series A round into Satellite Vu, a satellite company using temperature monitoring to determine insights into the economic activity, energy efficiency, and carbon footprint associated with buildings - a valuable service given the recent spotlight thrown on the environmental impact of the built environment by the energy crisis.

Additionally, large corporate players from aerospace and other adjacent industries - in particular, aviation and automotive - are showing increased interest in space tech and the development by innovative startups of products and services with the potential to drive transformation in their own sectors. The corporate venturing arm of car maker Porsche, for example, invested earlier this year in rocket startup Isar Aerospace. Meanwhile, engineering giant Boeing has long run accelerator programmes to access a pipeline of innovation in aviation and aerospace, recently rebranding its flagship programme as Aerospace Xelerated.

Whether by SPAC, conventional IPO, VC investment, or investment or acquisition by corporates, a significant number of UK companies are going to be raising substantial amounts of money over the next few years as the space tech boom continues. As ever, the biggest returns will go to those who move first.

Volodymyr Levykin is founder and CEO of Skyrora