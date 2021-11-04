Buoyant performance by structured products

The Index started the quarter at 7,125.16 points and finished the period 0.54% lower at 7,086.42, with an average closing level of 7,082.9.

The three months facilitated 111 maturing products - with not a single maturity resulting in a capital loss. 104 of these (93.69%) realised a gain for investors' and the remaining seven (6.31%) returned capital only, without gain. Twenty Lowes ‘preferred' plans matured in Q3, with all 20 realising a capital gain. The ‘preferred' plans are those that Lowes publicly identified at the time of launch as worthy of being considered for use in their client portfolios.

Q3's maturing plans generated an average annualised return of 6.57% over an average term of 3.28 years. Continuing from both Q1 and Q2, Lowes ‘preferred' plans outperformed the sector's average annualised returns by 0.61%, though across a longer average investment term of 4.16 years.

The upper quartile of Q3 maturities generated an average annualised return of 9.19%, with the three biggest hitters outlined below:

Meteor FTSE Semi-Annual Kick Out Plan August 2020. This plan, linked to the performance of the FTSE 100 Index, matured on its first anniversary triggering the return of investors' original capital in full, in addition to a gain of 12%. Mariana 10:10 Plan August 2019 (Option 2). This was also linked to the performance of the FTSE 100 and matured on its second anniversary triggering the return of investors' original capital in full, in addition to a gain of 23.5%, an annualised return of 11.11%. Walker Crips UK & US Kick-out Plan (GS114). This plan, linked to the performance of the FTSE 100 Index and S&P 500 Index, matured on its first anniversary triggering the return of investors' original capital in full, in addition to a gain of 11%.

We're happy to see the Mariana 10:10 Plan featuring among this month's top performing plans; we provided input into the concept, development, promotion and distribution of the 10:10 Plan and as such we are confident that they are amongst the of the best available in the sector. The latest tranche, the Mariana 10:10 Plan December 2021, is currently available for investment and full details can be found here.

Not all maturities in Q3 were able to generate a positive return for investors. Seven deposit-based products matured returning investors' original capital in full, but with no interest payment. All seven of the capital-only maturities were growth plans with no early maturity feature; five were linked to the FTSE 100, and the others to the performance of the EVEN 30 Index.

Consistent with the previous quarter, the uplift in the FTSE 100 Index from 2020 levels has triggered an increase in positive structured product maturities. Twenty-one plans matured positively in Q3 2020 with none of these being triggered early maturing autocalls. Q3 2021 in contrast witnessed 104 positive maturities with half of these being autocall plans kicking out as a function of the higher market levels.

As the final quarter of 2021 begins to unfold, we look forward to the potential of another successful period for the sector, with more autocall plans that missed an early maturity in 2020 paying dividends in 2021.

Josh Mayne is structured product technician at Lowes Financial Management