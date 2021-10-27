Emerging markets - where are the momentum managers?

To put it simply, we believe managers who base their investment philosophies on these styles have a higher probability of success. Broadly, these styles can be categorised as follows:

Quality: buying companies with strong competitive advantages, thus exploiting investors' short-termism and failure to appreciate the long-term returns these companies can offer.

Value: buying companies that are cheap relative to their fundamentals, thus exploiting investors' overreaction to concerns.

Momentum: buying companies whose earnings are increasing at an accelerating rate, thus exploiting investors' anchoring and failure to meaningfully adjust forecasts.

As well as analysing how successful these styles have been throughout different long-term historic market conditions, we also look at how they are performing over the short term, and what this might mean for investors.

So, what does this mean for emerging markets?

Historically, the three styles mentioned above have performed strongly in emerging markets over the long term. The chart below, with some caveats, implies that if you had set up a simple value, quality or momentum strategy in 1998, you would have had a very successful career (assuming you survived the bumps along the way).

In recent years, however, the story has not been quite so rosy. Over the past decade, value managers have suffered. Quality has moderately outperformed, and momentum has been hugely successful. But how has this impacted the makeup of the market?

The EM value manager is an endangered species, with the performance of this style resulting in only a few deep value managers remaining in this space.

Looking at the eVestment database, of the 335 fundamentally-driven active emerging market strategies, only 42 classified themselves as ‘value'. This compares to 133 that classify themselves as ‘growth' or ‘GARP'.

Even within these managers, very few are what you would call ‘deep value', with most taking a more quality-based approach with value as a secondary consideration.

This is not surprising; with style headwinds comes behavioural challenges, loss of client appetite, pressure to style drift and a lack of new product launches.

So where's the momentum?

Although momentum has been the winning style in emerging markets over the medium and long term, momentum managers are completely outnumbered by managers with a quality style, despite quality's more modest performance.

From the same sample of active, fundamental emerging market managers, 324 have provided a description of their philosophy and process. Almost 60% of these managers make references to words associated with a quality philosophy such as ‘strong management teams', ‘sustainable competitive advantages' and ‘brand strength'.

Now, we are big fans of the quality approach and believe it can (as it has historically) be a very successful way of investing in emerging markets. However, what surprises us is how this compares to the number of momentum managers - just 15% of strategies reference words associated with this style (‘earnings accelerating', ‘revisions', ‘price momentum' etc.).

Why is this the case when momentum has performed so well?

We believe there are a few potential reasons why this might be the case:

Momentum investing is hard: momentum investing is often higher turnover, resulting in higher transaction costs and accusations of being too short-term. It requires ruthlessness, as a weak sell discipline can be disastrous and falling in love with stocks can be (and normally is) heavily punished. Momentum is volatile: momentum works incredibly well… until it does not. When headwinds hit, it can be sudden and painful. The perception of quality being a more stable, consistent source of returns might make it more appealing to asset managers. It is a quant's game: momentum investing lends itself very well to a quantitative process. Price momentum is easily measured and beta, sector and country adjustments can make it a powerful factor. Earnings revisions are also easily captured and implemented systematically. So maybe momentum is best left to the quants? ‘Momentum' is an ugly word: We have found that even momentum managers don't like to be called momentum managers. Momentum, unfairly in our view, is still associated with simple price chasing. In practice, it's far more complex than that, but to avoid being labelled as such, there are almost certainly a number of momentum managers out there masquerading as ‘quality growth'?

Now, these are just our assumptions and the real reason as to why we're seeing a lack of momentum managers in emerging markets may be a combination of the above or a myriad of other factors - but what does it mean for investors?

First, it makes it difficult to build diversified portfolios in emerging markets. We want style diversification, and with a limited pool of value and momentum managers, this becomes trickier (luckily, we do have some quantitative managers to help!).

Second, with competition so high, differentiating yourself as a quality investor becomes more difficult. We often use strong ESG and stewardship credentials to separate the best from the rest.

Last, we believe there is space for more fundamental strategies to exploit the momentum style, so we are keeping our eyes peeled!

Tom Baird is senior vice-president, manager research, at Redington