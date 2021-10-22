Federated Hermes: Request and expectations for COP 26

Silvia Dall’Angelo – senior economist, international business of Federated Hermes





The bar for COP26 to be considered a success is high. More and more countries are committing to reach net-zero within the next 30-40 years, but collectively achieving their current climate plans would put the world on a warming trajectory of more than 3°C this century (well off Paris ambitions of 1.5-2°C). Major countries need to step up their pledges and translate their commitments into concrete deeds.





Sticking points include China’s role, lack of credible US leadership and the need to finance green development in emerging markets. The discrepancy between Chinese decarbonisation plans and the Paris goals is pronounced. The trajectory for Chinese emissions means China alone would use more than 50% of the remaining Paris-compliant global carbon budget.





The US’s on-off attitude hardly suggests it will provide credible leadership in the fight to stop climate change. The US pledge to cut emissions to 50% below 2005 levels by 2030 looks far-fetched. High uncertainty surrounds the fate of the Biden administration’s $3.5bn multi-year ‘Build Back Better’ Bill – including significant provisions for green investments.





