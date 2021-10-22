Federated Hermes: Request and expectations for COP 26

Silvia Dall’Angelo – senior economist, international business of Federated Hermes
The bar for COP26 to be considered a success is high. More and more countries are committing to reach net-zero within the next 30-40 years, but collectively achieving their current climate plans would put the world on a warming trajectory of more than 3°C this century (well off Paris ambitions of 1.5-2°C). Major countries need to step up their pledges and translate their commitments into concrete deeds.
Sticking points include China’s role, lack of credible US leadership and the need to finance green development in emerging markets. The discrepancy between Chinese decarbonisation plans and the Paris goals is pronounced. The trajectory for Chinese emissions means China alone would use more than 50% of the remaining Paris-compliant global carbon budget.
The US’s on-off attitude hardly suggests it will provide credible leadership in the fight to stop climate change. The US pledge to cut emissions to 50% below 2005 levels by 2030 looks far-fetched. High uncertainty surrounds the fate of the Biden administration’s $3.5bn multi-year ‘Build Back Better’ Bill – including significant provisions for green investments.
Advanced economies need to make sure emerging markets have the resources to achieve their development goals within environmental boundaries. So far, they have fallen short of their pledge to provide $100bn a year to emerging markets to support their energy transition. Given the challenges, expectations for concrete action from COP26 are modest but there is ample room for positive surprises.
Bruce Duguid – head of engagement, EOS at Federated Hermes
Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) – individual country plans that determine how they will go about limiting warming to 1.5 degrees, or at least well below 2 degrees - are far short of where we need to be. At COP we hope to see countries commit to more ambitious NDCs, supported by detailed plans to reach them. We believe it is crucial Article 6 of the Paris Agreement is watertight, to support the Paris Agreement rather than damage its credibility. This is the Article allowing nations underachieving their targets to use overachievement by other nations to meet the overall goals.
In 2020, the number of companies with a net-zero commitment tripled. However data from the Climate Action 100+ benchmark shows that while 52% of 159 of the world’s biggest emitting companies have a net-zero goal, only 20% have short and medium-term targets covering most of their emissions. Only 7% have targets aligned to 1.5°C.
Given this worrying outlook and the limited time left, we hope COP26 encourages more businesses to put in place short, medium and long-term targets aligned with 1.5°C. This must be underpinned by a comprehensive strategy, with capital expenditure aligned to the Paris goals and progress disclosures in line with the TCFD recommendations. The final step is for companies to become ‘aligned’ by demonstrating progress against these targets. This should lead to a portfolio of net-zero companies by 2030 or sooner.
Escalating engagement is important to ensure companies make changes. These include demonstrable board oversight of climate change, executive remuneration aligned to delivering net-zero goals, no lobbying contrary to the Paris goals, and ensuring a ‘just transition’ for employees and stakeholders. Over time, we want to see increasing revenues aligned with green taxonomies, in line with sustainable finance reporting requirements.
We would also like to see expansion of engagement beyond the biggest emitting sectors, to include vital sectors such as food and agriculture, as well as apparel and its supply chain.
Fraser Lundie – head of credit, international business of Federated Hermes
For sustainable finance’s role in the transition to net-zero to be the “greatest commercial opportunity”, as Mark Carney described it, there is a need to galvanise consensus. Credit market participants hope COP26 can bring welcome clarity and consistency in this area. Their absence to date has hampered the sustainable finance movement, by injecting confusion, encouraging indecision, and aiding greenwashing. Attention will focus on efforts to agree on common carbon pricing mechanisms and broader endorsement of standards, such as the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures framework.
This holy grail of transparent, globally recognised accounting and financial disclosure would facilitate the onboarding of externalities – difficult to paint positively for carbon-intensive corporate and sovereign issuers. Energy, Utility and Basic Industry sectors will be on watch, but no segment of the market can afford to be passive.
The positive for credit markets is the certainty this holy grail provides. Markets love certainty, and with it comes the ability to plan strategically and long term. With a plan, companies can borrow trillions of debt financing required for the energy transition, carbon capture, and biofuel technology. And fixed income asset managers can allocate investment capital to fund this.
We expect COP26 to drive a more nuanced marketplace - rewarding companies with a keener eye on climate-related risks and opportunities through the lens of governance, strategy and risk management. Companies will increasingly have their decarbonisation strategies analysed, with many now signing up to science-based targets. Holistic financial and sustainability analysis is key to delivering positive outcomes, and can be aided through active engagement. As metrics and targets become better understood, so too will differentiation between corporates, financials and sovereigns, leaving active asset managers with a wealth of opportunity to add value.
Louise Dudley – portfolio manager, global equities, international business of Federated Hermes Key areas of focus at COP26 include emissions reductions, energy efficiency and renewable energy. This is particularly important for energy-intensive sectors. We expect the ratchet effect on targets in these areas will increase from now until 2030 and beyond. Companies falling behind relative to their sector are at risk of being heavily penalised. We have seen many net-zero commitments from both countries and companies, however pathways towards these targets and offsets are crucial to determine robustness. Transition plans are crucial to long-term value, and we expect further climate transition votes at companies due to regulatory and societal pressure.
A requirement for TCFD reporting across more sectors and countries would be a significant positive outcome. Board oversight on climate change is necessary for accountability. Setting short-term targets and reporting on progress towards them helps investors measure corporate action on climate change. We expect more markets to integrate carbon pricing and broaden the scope of existing schemes.
We expect a reversion to normalised growth rates from 2022 which, alongside increased pressure and resources from COP26, should contribute to broadening green opportunities in less developed sectors, such as battery storage and hydrogen. Technology companies have a crucial role to play as they dominate the market and fuel digitalisation and automation, supporting higher productivity.
We welcome any progress which seeks to build on combining regulation and innovative business to accelerate action on climate change, giving investors additional transparency on company actions. We target low-carbon and climate-resilient investments, using emissions data and other data points to inform our decisions. We acknowledge stock-specific attributes often drive climate performance; there are also sectoral bottlenecks on progress.
Finally, the greatest success comes from all countries working together to solve challenges.
Rhiannyd Griffith – Federated Hermes Infrastructure
As a responsible infrastructure investor, representing the interests of UK pension scheme members, we encourage the UK government to use COP26 to make firm directional policy commitments. These should be grounded in considered reflection of the science in areas of new generation energy infrastructure, clean transport, and sustainable cities.
There is investor appetite to fund opportunities in emerging energy sectors, such as hydrogen, CCUS and energy storage, as well as more traditional renewable generation.
The challenge is that neither consultations, nor isolated initiatives, have provided the whole economy coherence, direction, transparency, and certainty required to unlock investment, across the broadest possible spectrum of capital.
The scale of change required adapt and mitigate the impact of climate change requires thousands of micro-decisions across public and private actors. These can only be made in a joined-up, mutually-consistent manner when direction from the top is clear.
We, and our companies, have muted expectations that hopes of hard spending commitments, more aggressive national emission reduction targets, and global carbon pricing will be met. Putting institutional infrastructure capital to work at pace requires governments to be bolder, act faster, and more confident about technology choices than we’ve seen to date.
Gemma Corrigan – head of public policy, international business of Federated Hermes We would like to see countries make Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) that are more ambitious, addressing 2025-2030 as well as beyond. These should be underpinned by detailed roadmaps, including specific policies to target consumer and company behaviours. Carbon pricing is one of the most promising market-based mechanisms to lower global emissions. A price of at least $100/tonne is needed to reduce global emissions by 50% with current technologies. Carbon prices remain lower than what is required, at $73.18 and $6.93 per tonne under the European and Chinese Emission Trading Schemes last month.
Governments must demonstrate leadership on how they will navigate the transition to a net-zero economy in a socially just manner. A just transition needs greater focus on the promotion and implementation of nature-based solutions, including protecting, restoring and sustainably managing biodiversity and ecosystems. We would like to see funding of developing nations go well beyond the pledge of $100bn per annum, to bring more people out of energy poverty. While nationally determined, NDCs should be seen as a collective responsibility.
We want to see central banks and regulators think about resilience of the financial system to climate change, and how they can help support an economy-wide transition. For financial institutions operating in secondary markets, we would like to see effective stewardship with companies and other investees empowering boards to make the necessary difficult capital allocation decisions to achieve net-zero.
Sometimes, market structures and the incentives of financial institutions do not align with transitioning to a net-zero and nature-positive economy. We would like clarification on the fiduciary duties of these institutions, as well as greater interventions by policymakers to foster a financial landscape promoting rapid mobilisation of capital to the green economy – accelerating innovation and mass deployment of affordable, clean, and reliable technologies
