Anomalies remain that challenge net-zero path

Need to be more energy efficient

clock • 3 min read
Jonathan Maxwell of Sustainable Development Capital
Jonathan Maxwell of Sustainable Development Capital

In many ways, there are grounds for optimism for COP26.

There are early signs that emissions from energy may be peaking.

Renewable power, such as wind and solar, has become more prolific and cheaper, which in turn is challenging or displacing some fossil fuels.

To add to this most countries, and many companies, have committed to decarbonise to 'net zero' by 2050 or 2060.

As a result the temptation for the UK Government will be to claim COP26 a success before it starts, although the path to net zero remains, in many respects, unclear.

We will be reminded that the UK's presidency begins when the COP26 conference ends and there is still a long road ahead with further opportunities for considerable positive change.

However, important anomalies remain that challenge or undermine this pathway.

While the majority of countries have pledged to decarbonise, they represent the minority of the global population, which still faces major socio-economic challenges and severe poverty in the lowest income countries.

Transitioning to green energy is a challenge, particularly in relation to the thermal side of the equation (heating and cooling), which is at least as big a need as power with fewer solutions.

But also, poor and rich countries alike have to grapple with the fact that most emissions come from industry, including agriculture, buildings and transport.

Centralised green power grids are part of the solution, but not most of it. 

Perhaps the biggest anomaly of them all is the sheer and extraordinary resource inefficiency of the global market today.

Most energy, like food, is wasted.

We waste about two thirds of the original energy used to generate power and heat before it gets to the point of use, somewhere in the generation, transmission and distribution process.

Then, more energy is lost when it gets there, through inefficient systems such as lighting and air conditioning.

In the transport sector, it is only about 15%-30% efficient to take energy from an oil well to turn the wheels of a car, compared to the 75%-85% system efficiency of electricity.

There are solutions to the problem of resource efficiency, like decentralised generation and energy efficiency through demand reduction, capturing and recycling waste gases like methane and phasing out F-gases in refrigeration.

This must go hand in hand with managing our natural resources and habitats, our oceans and our forests, crucial carbon sinks. 

Fixing resource inefficiency needs to be the key focus of discussions about solutions and actions taken at COP26.

We must think differently and encourage markets to invest in these changes, providing attractive returns for investment that helps bridge the gap to net zero, not just in greener energy production that feeds into the same broken and inefficient system but also in upgrading and improving the system so that we maximise its efficiency.

The good thing is improving the use of our resources and reducing wastage inherently has a strong business case, encouraging better profitability and productivity.

This is using technology that already exists and is widely used.

It is not reinventing the wheel, but it does require a change in how we approach net zero and focus our effort and capital.

To paraphrase an old saying, you don't get out of the Stone Age by making better stones.

Jonathan Maxwell is CEO of Sustainable Development Capital 

