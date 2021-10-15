Even with CGT reforms, will M&A deals continue to soar in Q4?

Chancellor Sunak's response to the pandemic has been generally well received. However, his ambition to review and simplify the UK's existing tax has been delayed.

One proposed change on the chopping block is the corporate gains tax (CGT), the tax to be paid on profits made from selling assets. In the summer of 2020, the Chancellor ordered a review of CGT by the Office of Tax Simplification. The proposals from the review included aligning CGT more closely to income tax rates and reducing the CGT allowance to under £4,000 from £12,300. It was anticipated the proposal would be included in the 2021 spring Budget; instead, the Chancellor has postponed the CGT allowance until 2026.

Now, however, circumstances have changed. When the Chancellor delivers the Budget on 27 October, he will need to consider spending cuts and tax reforms as part of a long-term strategy to reel in public spending.

In short, qualifying business owners selling their assets, including those in M&A transactions, must pay CGT. Of course, this can be offset to some extent. The business asset disposal relief (previously known as entrepreneurs' relief) ensures sole traders or partners who have owned a business for at least two years are liable for a CGT rate of 10% on qualifying gains. As it stands, the relief is subject to a £1m lifetime limit on gains.

The relief clearly incentivises business investment.

Looking at M&A activity more closely, the sector has been thriving globally and in the UK.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the value of domestic M&A deals was £10.6bn in Q2 2021 - up £6.1bn compared to Q1. Mergermarket figures also show that the total value of UK-targeted deals from January to September 2021 reached $276.6bn. We expect UK and broader EMEA M&A activity to continue in the fourth quarter and beyond, as new EMEA projects on Datasite's platform, which facilitates deals at their inception rather than announced, are up 37%, year-on-year, Jan-Sept 2021 versus last year.

Though some have been critical of the scale, pace, and volume of M&A activities, the Chancellor sees it differently. In mid-September, he acknowledged that general private equity interest in British-listed companies "was a sign of confidence in the UK economy" and supports activities that make the UK an attractive place for companies to list and raise capital. This has led to revisions around SPAC rules and dual-class listings. He also wants to explore ways of making it easier for companies to create prospectuses for IPOs without "specific legal liabilities".

Let us also remember the role that digitisation has played in M&A activity today. The pace of digital transformation across M&A has never been faster, fuelling an insatiable appetite for innovation and investment. This surge in activity is also the result of favourable interest rates and ready access to capital. Many organisations turning to technology and combining with other companies to ensure their digital transformation. Knowing where best to adopt and integrate specialist technology is a critical step towards gaining a competitive edge in today's market.

There is also a general belief that the rise in M&A activity has been in part, attributed to CGT. The fact that CGT was not reformed in the spring Budget as anticipated, has no doubt compelled business owners to seek out buyout opportunities. With CGT reforms back in the picture, it is less a question of if, but when.

The debate surrounding CGT reforms and M&A activities effectively reflects the bigger balancing act the government is seeking to maintain as part of the budget.

Maintaining healthy transactional activity is vital as is the injection of foreign capital into UK businesses to help boost productivity and wider economic growth. The long-term gains from this could outweigh the immediate financial benefits that arise from a tax hike.

Merlin Piscitelli is chief revenue officer, EMEA, at Datasite