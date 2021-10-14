Europe leading the way in setting net-zero environmental targets

Annual reports 'green and fluffy'

clock • 4 min read
Daniel White of Canada Life
Image:

Daniel White of Canada Life

Self-flattering depictions of corporate greenery are often irksome, but without green dreams – and the right incentives – net zero-ambitions may never be realised.

All things green and fluffy look great in any corporate brochure. Never have pictures of wind turbines or luscious pristine forests so often graced the pages of annual reports. If the proverbial Martian only had the world's library of annual reports as evidence of life on earth, it could only assume that all was well in the Garden of Eden.

Now it is easy to be cynical about this corporate obsession with chlorophyll. "Greenwashing" is the charge laid at the corporate door, with companies' laundry suspected of being heavily soiled under the repeated green rinses. These corporate brochures may be more dream than reality, but if you don't dream, you don't plan; and if you don't plan, nothing changes.

When a company sets a net-zero target it creates a vision, a dream of the future that sets in motion all the plans to get us to that future. Earlier this year we looked at the proportion of companies in our regional portfolios that were dreaming up green visions of the future in the shape of a net-zero target. 

 As we can see, there are lots of visionaries in Europe, and precious little eco-dreaming going on in Asia. The vast majority of continental European companies had set net-zero targets, while around half of those in the UK had done so, with a little less in the US. Only around one quarter of companies in our LF Canlife Asia Pacific Fund had set net-zero targets, and most of these were based in Australia and New Zealand. I will fully allow that the pace of change is fast, with companies quickly scrambling to catch up by setting net-zero targets, so this data is undoubtedly already out of date. But you get the picture. The denizens of the world are not at one when it comes to worrying about climate change.

Beyond a vision, you need carrots and sticks to get companies trotting meaningfully towards that distant goal of a net-zero world. In a series of calls we have held with companies regarding their net-zero ambitions, it is interesting to see that when it comes to US companies, the stick is for the moment a pretty thin-looking reed.

When asked whether anything would change for their business if they set no such goal and they carried on with business as usual, a fair bit of head scratching occurs. Mumblings about embracing market opportunities provided by environmentally aware consumers and the potential to cut costs by reducing energy bills do not suggest that these companies would suffer much if they missed their net-zero targets.

In Europe, it is much clearer. For many industries, a lack of action means almost certain de-certification given inexorably rising environmental standards, ballooning carbon credit bills (which will snare ever more industries as years pass) and potential to lose sales to customers who have to prove they are reducing carbon intensivity in their supply chains. No action is just not an option.

It is the same story when it comes to the carrot. You can not even make a meaningful stab at looking at what incentive targets are set for Asian executives, given how coy they are about even disclosing them. But if you move on to the US you will see that among the country's 30 largest companies, Visa, Alphabet, Mastercard and Nike are the only companies to even mention environmental goals in their incentives. Even among this small list, environmental goals are vaguely worded and insignificantly small. For US companies, a decent number of companies have set net-zero targets. But in the absence of either sticks or carrots, for the moment the vision of a net-zero future looks like, well, just a dream.

Where things do start to get serious is in Europe. UK companies do not do badly, with 50% of its largest 30 companies having set an environmental target, commendably in long-term incentive plans, which are often the juiciest part of any pay package. But top billing goes to continental Europe, where among its 30 largest listed companies, not a single one fails to include an environmental target. This time incentives are almost exclusively focused on the annual bonus, with ESG typically making up around 10-20% of incentives (some outliers dial this up to 30%), and greenhouse gas reduction goals alone topping out at 10% of the maximum annual bonus opportunity.

Though this may still sound modest, it still amounts to a sea-change in a remarkably short time. An article we published just two years ago on the same topic showed that less than 1% of the variable CEO  pay in a decent sample of UK companies was linked to ESG, and even less specifically linked to the environment.

From chlorophyll-filled dreams of a better future, net-zero targets are starting to bring changes in management incentives. If management know what to aim for, they may even hit that target.

Daniel White, senior research and strategy manager at Canada Life Asset Management

Related Topics

More on ESG

EQ Investors have published their fourth annual report
ESG

EQ Investors publishes annual sustainability report

Fourth annual report

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 14 October 2021 • 1 min read
Natural History Museum has warned world has surpassed 'safe levels' of biodiversity decline
ESG

'There will be no business on a dead planet': Calls grow for COP15 breakthrough on biodiversity as crucial talks kick off

As first part of landmark COP15 UN biodiversity summit gets underway, string of reports makes case for more drastic action to protect biodiversity

Cecilia Keating
clock 13 October 2021 • 7 min read
John Kerry at the COP21 Climate Summit in Paris in 2015 where the Paris Agreement was delivered
ESG

'On the winning camp': The business guide to COP26 and why it matters

To kick off BusinessGreen's new COP26 Hub, Alister Doyle provides an insiders' guide on everything business leaders should know about this autumn's 'Summit to save the world'

Alister Doyle
clock 13 October 2021 • 14 min read
Most read
01

FCA proposes salary overhaul and end to discretionary bonuses

08 October 2021 • 2 min read
02

Industry Voice: The race to Net Zero - How to navigate a new world of climate commitments

13 October 2021 • 4 min read
03

Gresham House Strategic trust appoints Harwood Capital and proposes name change

11 October 2021 • 4 min read
04

Industry Voice: The UK - A cheap market offering lots of opportunities for stock pickers.

11 October 2021 • 5 min read
05

CCLA hires Jasper Berens to spearhead intermediary push

11 October 2021 • 1 min read
06

Battery storage trust eyes IPO as it strikes deal with Tesla

11 October 2021 • 2 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 