Do not let AGMs slip back to the dark ages

Annual General Meetings were no exception.

With UK AGM season coinciding with the start of the first lockdown restrictions, many companies were forced to hold meetings behind closed doors or send recordings to investors after the event.

Why could they not move meetings to an online format like the rest of us?

Because at the time, outdated legislation made it unviable to hold an AGM virtually.

While hybrid meetings are now permitted, there is still today terminology within the Companies Act which denotes that an AGM must be held in a 'place' and in March 2020, it was decided that a URL did not meet that criteria.

However, temporary legislation which allowed meetings to be legally held virtually expired in March 2021.

Continued uncertainty around the word ‘place' still means that many companies this year chose to host a hybrid AGM but stated in their notice of meeting that shareholders were not permitted to attend per government guidelines at the time.

I can understand the decision to err on the side of caution.

If a shareholder called into question a fully virtual meeting as a result of this wording, it could lead to an invalidation of the AGM.

Yet while we have seen rapid change in other markets to adapt, the UK is still behind the curve and changes to legislation have been woefully slow.

If we do not act fast to make virtual meetings possible all of the time, we risk losing out on the huge strides we have made in democratising shareholder access to meetings in the past 18 months.

The virtual format has already proven successful.

With more time to plan for this year, companies were able to transition to a virtual or hybrid setup en masse, enabling investors to attend AGMs regardless of location.

Data from the 5,000 global meetings Lumi holds every year shows 90% of companies committed to fully virtual meetings in 2021, exploding from 11% in 2019.

In the first half of 2021, our team has already provided virtual or hybrid solutions for 2,756 meetings, compared to 982 in the same period during 2020.

What we are seeing is that virtual meetings have not merely enabled a way to replicate in-person events during the pandemic - they have marked the starting point of a fundamental shift in how investors can interact with companies.

Marks and Spencer has already seen this in the virtual and hybrid meetings it has run and is reluctant to go back to the old way of doing things.

Its new virtual meetings have seen a 200% increase in shareholder involvement.

It reported that just 562 shareholders made the trip to Wembley Stadium in 2019, but at this year's digital AGM 1,650 voted, asked questions or viewed live and there were over 2,500 replays afterwards.

This is a trend we are seeing across the board.

When we look at all the meetings we hosted in the first half of 2021, we had 128,000 attendees and the number of messages sent during meetings grew eightfold to 49,427 (compared to the same period in 2020). The average number of questions asked per meeting has also risen from six to a new high of 17.

This suggests that shareholders may always have been keen to attend AGMs but were held back by logistical issues.

Not everyone can, or would want to, take a day off work to travel halfway across the country to attend an AGM.

Or the time of day the meeting was held at could make this impossible.

With a hybrid format, you can cater to a wider range of shareholders - those who want to join from their sofa or kitchen table, or submit questions and votes in advance, but also those who want the ability to ask questions in person and meet face-to-face.

That is why a change in the word ‘place' is so crucial.

If amended, it will allow businesses to make the best decisions for their shareholders on how to run AGMs.

In turn, investors will benefit from meaningful opportunities to engage and communicate with the companies they invest in, whether through a text Q&A, questions on a ‘virtual mic' or video link.

It is vital that shareholders remain fully integral to an AGM event - whether they are attending in-person, or remotely.

Many shareholders were cut out of the conversation in 2020 because of outdated legislation.

We need the government to ensure this is modernised to keep pace with the modern world.

Richard Taylor is CEO of Lumi