Are we on the cusp of a global capex boom?

While global manufacturing continues to supply goods at a record pace, supply chains have not been able to keep up - from used cars, semiconductors and furniture, to Nandos' chicken.

Businesses without sustainable supply chains will see share prices fall

This has been further exacerbated by global capital expenditure (capex) levels having slumped in recent years. Capex levels have not kept pace with depreciation since 2017, and the pandemic unsurprisingly caused a further depression in capital spending. The MSCI AC World Capex to depreciation ratio (ex-financials) dropped to around one in 2020, indicating companies in recent years have mostly been spending on maintenance - investing ‘for balance sheet rather than for growth'.

The massive performance divergence between growth and value sectors has also meant capital has exited the old economy sectors and flowed into the ‘new' economy. Industries such as coal and oil have also underinvested, due to ESG pressures from investors, and had to scale back as energy prices collapsed.

However, with a high backlog of orders, supply shortages and inflationary pressures, companies are increasingly faced with the importance of tightening up supply chains and preventing future disruption. We have a perfect storm to encourage capex, sooner rather than later.

Cash-rich companies and productivity improvements

There are many incentives for capex by corporates, from investing in new technologies and equipment to boost productivity and improve capacity utilisation, to helping offset inflationary pressures.

After years of underinvestment, capex is expected to surge by almost 12% in 2021, as bulging cash piles revive spending - with growth expected in all regions and broad sectors, especially in semiconductors, retail, software and transportation.

According to S&P Global, cash and short-term investments held by the world's largest corporations reached a record $6.8trn last year. An uncertain environment saw corporates reducing expenses related to buying or upgrading physical assets and limiting new projects or investments. Low interest rates have also supported record levels of borrowing in 2020, leaving companies with ample cash to spend.

Individuals were also saving - amassing $2.9trn in extra savings. As consumer confidence rebuilds and pent-up demand is unleashed, there is a need for capacity expansion and productivity improvements, including automation. Trade concerns and supply chain issues, highlighted during the pandemic, should strengthen manufacturers reshoring efforts resulting in more automation investment. Post-pandemic shifts of increased digitalisation and the acceleration in technological innovation also demand capital investment.

Meanwhile, consumer demand and government policy are pushing companies towards a greener and more socially responsible future. This too requires a rethink of both internal practices and supply chains, as well as spending to future-proof businesses.

To meet green targets, the world needs to spend

On top of the need for higher spending by corporates, governments around the world are set to accelerate stimulus packages in the aftermath of the pandemic. Over the next few decades, substantial capex will be required to meet the world's ambitions of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050. This monumental challenge will require trillions of dollars of investment in both traditional industries and new supply chains. China for example is projected to need to spend $16trn to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

The EU's recovery package, which will begin to be spent in 2022, is tilted towards green initiatives - from electrification of the grid to super-fast broadband. President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill will be focused on previously under-funded infrastructure projects, innovation, and green initiatives. We are already seeing record amounts being invested into solar, wind and other green energy technologies. This trend is set to continue as government policy and financing pushes the industry in this direction.

As companies look to deploy built-up cash supplies, the increase in capex fueled by investment in green initiatives and infrastructure should help drive future economic growth and employment but could also feed into inflation. Strong growth paired with accommodative monetary policy could lead to an inflation overshoot. While the majority of economists expect the rise in inflation will be transitory, the current increase and near-term expectations make this perspective look increasingly risky.

Implications for investors

Like shovels in a gold rush, companies providing the infrastructure to the digital and green economy could be beneficiaries from greater capex spending. Distribution, logistics and data centers require companies to invest in physical infrastructure to support the increasingly digital global economy.

The world will need to spend heavily on traditional sectors during the transition years, including manufacturers of capital equipment - from automation, robotics, software - to electrification of grids and energy storage. Higher productivity should also result in stronger earnings growth. As suppliers to the global economy, emerging markets also stand to benefit from increased demand and spending globally.

Only time will tell whether we are on the cusp of another boom in the capex cycle but spend will likely be more disciplined than before. The current confluence of factors including capacity utilisation, supply backlogs, access to credit and green initiatives provide encouraging tailwinds.

Ritu Vohora is capital markets specialist at T. Rowe Price