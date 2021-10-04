Nedgroup Investments: What regulations mean for our China Education portfolio

It does not conduct after school tutoring (AST) nor does it educate K-12 or below (compulsory education). Its focus is on higher education and vocational training - both of which are areas the government wants to put more capital and investment into.

The situation remains quite fast moving. As can be seen from the recent actions in the US, the Chinese authorities have sought to clarify that the regulatory clampdown is specific to the education sector. We have nevertheless seen the prior regulatory clampdown in internet names roll into different sub-sectors of the market.

In most cases it is hard to argue that the regulators do not have a valid case, even if you do not agree with the manner of the execution. To be on the safe side, we would prefer to invest where Beijing still wants and needs capital to be invested with companies that are meeting a need and generating as few social costs as possible.

China: The land of buying opportunities We have no AST or K-12 education stocks (that teach compulsory age subjects) which are the companies that will now be forced to forego their profit motive - calling into question their existence as listed companies. We do have 1.3% in the higher education and vocational training company, China Education Group, which we believe is unaffected by any regulatory changes, though the risk premium of all regulated Chinese investments has ratcheted up.

We have checked with the company (one of the founders is ex-Ministry of Education) and many analysts and we believe the case is sound, with the aforementioned proviso of a higher risk premium.

The stock we own is down 17.7% YTD after the 21% fall in the last five days (-8.2% over one year), which compares to the 76% fall in TAL Education over the last five days, -93.9% YTD and -94% over the past one year. The market is perhaps indicating a bounce in the ADRs. New Oriental (EDU) is doing only slightly better. We own neither of these two.

Before the regulatory announcements, we had identified these risks and have never owned TAL or EDU.

Below is a chart on the education names - we own China Education, in blue, which had a poor quarter but the market is clearly telling you something compared the other two which we do not own:

Education stocks are certainly not all the same. TAL & New Oriental Education's business models have been challenged to such an extent that it is questionable whether they should still be listed. China Education, on the other hand, has a business that obeyed the spirit and letter of government rules - social positives as well as financial.

Crypto clampdown: China ban will not hamper 'biggest political idea for 150 years' We still have concerns about variable interest entitites structures. We are underweight Tencent, but overweight Alibaba; we are zero-weighted Meituan but have some Dada Nexus as we believe the regulatory clampdown is being extended to include gig economy workers.

With hindsight we should have been bolder and been zero-weighted Tencent and avoided stocks that might be hit by association but there is some true value appearing in many of these companies which have excellent business models and true cash generating ability through providing genuine value adding goods and services to meet genuine needs.

Ian Beattie is investment manager of Nedgroup Investments' Global Emerging Markets fund