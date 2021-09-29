Good COP or bad COP? A look at previous summits

What is a COP?

A COP – or Conference of the Parties – is an annual meeting of all member states that have ratified the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) treaty; as of 2021 there were 197 members.





Representatives will gather for their 26th annual meeting in Glasgow this autumn. Whether the governments of the world can commit to bold action on climate change in the crucial decade ahead could depend in large part on the success of this meeting of the COP.





The COP process is nominally a two-week affair but takes years of planning. COPs have two distinct zones: one where the diplomats are cocooned, working on the text and agreeing trade-offs; and a more open ‘public’ space where charities, campaign groups, cities and companies seek to influence and shape the debate.





There have been a lot of ups and downs since the UNFCCC was first signed in 1994.