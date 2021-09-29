Good COP or bad COP? A look at previous summits

Glasgow 2021: COP26 – Good COP, the world hopes
The uncertainties and complexities of hosting a conference in the midst of a global pandemic will add to the challenge. But the sense that urgent action is needed has only increased during this global health crisis.
The availability of renewable energy sources and other technological advancements over the past 26 years since the first COP has grown sharply, although much more is needed.
It helps that there is a growing sense among the parties, despite rising geopolitical tensions, that it’s in their own self-interest to tackle climate change.
China, for example, will be particularly heavily impacted because of its coastal cities and its reliance on water from the Himalayas; we’ve also seen recently how California, Australia, Germany, the Netherlands and Greece have been hit by fire and floods.
Previous COPs have laid the foundations of a fair system for sharing the cost. Without a doubt, government finances around the world will have been strained by the COVID pandemic; it remains to be seen if the most powerful members will be sufficiently motivated to make sure meaningful action, and money to pay for it, will follow this next gathering.