Editor's letter: A balanced approach

This year marks the 50th birthday of the index fund, when Wells Fargo created a $6m ETF for Samsonite's pension programme. It is unlikely that the firm's John McQuon, who spearheaded the operation, would have envisaged more than $16trn of the world's wealth winding up in index funds which, according to research from the FT, amounts to almost double the amount of money held across the venture capital, hedge fund and private equity industries.

The ‘active versus passive' argument has evaporated over the years, with most investors agreeing unanimously that a combination of both within a portfolio is the most prudent option. But the proportions can change over time, and Calastone's latest fundflow report uncovered some interesting findings.

For the seventh month in a row, index trackers saw significantly lower flows in August relative to their active counterparts. Passive funds netted just £4m last month, a figure that the firm has likened to "a rounding error", while actively-managed funds achieved inflows of £1.3bn.

Fees for active management down 15% since 2017 'putting pressure on passives' The reasons for this will likely be multi-faceted, with Calastone suggesting a change in sentiment after the vaccine approvals last November bolstered investors' confidence in active managers.

Another potential reason, according to the firm, is the huge uptick in demand for ESG products, given sustainable products attracted more than £323bn of capital in the first half of this year alone.

As the demand for ESG funds has skyrocketed, so have the offerings made available to investors by fund houses.

This calls into question how investors are going to navigate the risk of greenwashing, with a recent survey from Boring Money finding that two-thirds of advisers are worried about recommending funds to investors that later prove to be full of hot air, not good intentions.

Therefore, last week's announcement that Schroders will be incorporating ESG metrics at a fund level into its next Assessment of Value (AoV) report was a welcome development for many.

However, not everybody believes the inclusion of sustainability metrics in value assessments is the panacea, with iNED JB Beckett telling Investment Week on page five that "any executive keen to green themselves and boards will be corralled into some green-value kumbaya".

A discussion on sustainability in active and passive management with Schroders and Amundi Elsewhere, Pedro Gonçalves delves beneath the bonnet of the green bond industry, which has also grown exponentially over recent years but has come under fire by some.

In his article, which can be seen on page ten, he cites Mexico City Airport Trust's issuance of $6bn of green bonds to finance the construction of a new airport. But when the project was canned two years later, there was no default on the debt, and it still remains on the market today.

The growth in the popularity of ESG funds is both exciting and terrifying.

But as Square Mile's Steve Kenny puts it in this week's magazine, it is "down to the gatekeepers, the media, and other professionals to shine a light" on the products that aren't doing what they say on the tin.