Alpha opportunities beyond China's two tech titans

Centre Testing International





Rahul Desai, portfolio manager at Aikya Investment Management





With the imposition of government crackdowns casting uncertainty on large parts of the Chinese market, investing in businesses with a meaningful social purpose has never been more crucial. Governance considerations must also be high on investors’ agendas given the current market environment.





One Chinese stock we are particularly interested in is Centre Testing International, which carries out testing and inspection services across a wide range of applications, from food safety to environmental standards. European investors may be familiar with SGS in this space, but Centre Testing is well placed to emerge as the market leader in China, having attracted a strong management team – including notable SGS executives – in recent years.





As investors, we are also drawn to Centre Testing’s strong governance and the fact the business is providing valuable social benefits. While the testing and inspection market is currently highly fragmented and underdeveloped, environmental inspections – a growing part of Centre Testing’s business model – are set to become more prominent across the Chinese economy over the coming years, as the country continues to develop its environmental standards.