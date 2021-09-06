ADVERTISEMENT

Editor's letter - Back from summer holidays

European equity and small-cap fared best

clock 06 September 2021 • 3 min read
Investment Week editor Lauren Mason
Investment Week editor Lauren Mason

This coming Saturday (11 September) marks St Leger’s Day – the last leg of the British Triple Crown horse races in Doncaster which, historically, was associated with the time of the year that city slickers returned to London after their summer holidays.

For investors, St Leger's Day is of course synonymous with the old adage "sell in May, go away, come again St Leger's Day", which loosely refers to selling up investments during the quiet summer months and buying back in again later in the year.

Anybody who has been investing for longer than two years will know this can hardly be adhered to as a hard and fast rule, but would it have worked out for investors this year?

Investment Week digital edition - 6 September 2021

Since the beginning of May to time of writing (2 September), the MSCI ACWI and World indices have returned 7% and 8.2% respectively, according to data from FE fundinfo, with developed markets pulling the latter's gains slightly above those of the all-country index. In fact, after a choppy start to the year and a week-long tumble at the beginning of May, investors would have seen some of their steadiest positive returns over the last four months, meaning anybody who really did ‘sell in May' could well be suffering from sellers' remorse.

On a fund level, it was European equity and small-cap vehicles that fared best over the summer, with the IA European Smaller Companies sector taking the top spot for its average total return of 10.7%. IA UK Smaller Companies funds also fared well with an average gain of 10.2%, while vehicles in the IA Property - Other, IA Technology & Communications and IA Europe ex UK sectors also deserve an honourable mention. Interestingly, the IA UK Index Linked Gilts sector achieved an average gain of 9.6% as inflationary fears mounted due to Brexit concerns and the reopening of the economy.

In contrast, the only sectors to have lost money on average since May were the IA China/Greater China, IA Asia Pacific ex Japan, IA EUR Corporate Bond and IA Global Emerging Markets - but even these losses were single digits.

Therefore, it seems risk-on investors with a penchant for developed markets would have largely been rewarded throughout the summer. But of course, when equities rise, this is when more defensive vehicles - at least, on a relative basis - begin to fall behind the pack.

While any investor that has done their research will expect defensive multi-asset plays - such as those in the IA Targeted Absolute Return sector - to underperform in rising markets and outperform in falling markets, some 31% struggled to achieve a positive return at all during the summer.

'It was not terrible, but it was not great': ASI's Fowler and Bint on why the future looks bright for GARS

It has long been said that investors wrongly turn to the sector as the panacea, despite the fact there is no such thing as a free lunch and that short-term periods of volatility are to be expected. Investor trust may have also been tarnished by torrid historic performances from some of the sector behemoths, such as the infamous GARS. As can be seen on our front page this week, however, James Baxter-Derrington conducted a refreshingly honest interview with ASI's David Bint and Gerry Fowler, who explained the fund's hefty underperformance was the result of "relatively static" portfolio risk, and that the tide may now be turning for the once-loved fund. 

The Big Interview: Tassilo Seilern on ESG, 'intellectual integrity' and taking the reins mid-pandemic

PM Johnson set to roll out tax hike for social care reforms - reports

