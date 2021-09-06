Martin Gilbert: Industry's report card shows we should never stop learning

As a new school year begins it is perhaps timely to recall what Albert Einstein said about study.

I have fond memories of my own school days. I can even remember some of the things I learned, from algebra through to chemical elements and periods of history. Importantly, even though I left school many years ago, I have never stopped learning. There is always something new to know, a different approach to appraise and a technological development to consider.

When it comes to asset management, I have mentioned in previous columns there are a number of structural shifts taking place within the industry.

Whether it is the rise of passive investing, the asset allocation move from public to private markets or the onus increasingly on individual investors to take responsibility for their financial future.

$7.4trn and rising: Asset management's rush to private markets We are also seeing a greater focus on environmental, social and governance factors when it comes to investing and the strategies that clients wish to be incorporated into their portfolios. Over the past year, billions of dollars have flowed into ESG-labelled funds.

Demand for sustainable or impact investing strategies is driven by a wide range of reasons, including the pressing need to address climate change and the affect businesses have on local communities.

Interest in these areas will only gather momentum as the focus on them intensifies through global forums, such as COP26 which is taking place in Glasgow next month. Also through concerted action by policymakers, companies, investors and consumers.

Overall the asset management industry's school report card for meeting the evolving needs of investors when it comes to sustainable investing would maybe read: "Good progress made, but room for improvement."

To much fanfare, we have seen a swathe of ESG- and impact-related funds launched, investment processes have been altered with a greater emphasis on filtering out specific business practices as well as engaging with company management to seek change.

But what has been more hit and miss is the provision of practical evidence by fund managers of the actions they have undertaken and the results they have achieved.

One reason for this is the lack of global standards being in place for ESG reporting and the specific metrics to be used. This is both in terms of asset managers as a whole and also the various asset classes, businesses and sectors they invest in.

ESG in a time of crisis: Why ESG scores cannot mitigate risk In truth, the definition of what ESG is is still open for debate even after all these years in existence. This makes it difficult to measure and interpret.

Until progress is made on reporting, the industry can expect to come under further scrutiny and more accusations of "greenwashing".

Increasing regulation, such as the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, will help. Asset managers can also do their homework by looking at other industries to assess how they are developing their reporting to stakeholders on these issues.

You should never stop learning. As Einstein also said: "Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving."

Martin Gilbert is co-founder and retired CEO of Aberdeen Asset Management