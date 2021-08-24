Are regulatory clampdowns hurting China's long-term investment case?

The natural progression to this was when Alibaba was hit with a record fine of ¥18bn in April 2021 for, supposedly, abusing its market dominance. More recently, however, the regulatory clampdown has intensified, causing a sell-off in those sectors deemed "socially sensitive" and leading many to question whether it is worth investing in China.

Casualties have included online gaming and social media company Tencent - Asia's largest stock by market value - after the Chinese state media described games as "spiritual opium" and "electronic drugs". Rivals NetEase and Nexon Co were also caught in the storm, with investors already on edge after Beijing came down hard on online industries from e-commerce to ride-hailing apps.

On the surface, China's crackdown has been interpreted by some investors as a clash between the government and private businesses.

The reality, however, is more complicated. China's government is looking to level the playing field and reduce widespread inequality, which is reflected in the areas that have seen increased levels of regulation.

First, the new regulation aims to address the regulatory loopholes that some businesses have exploited - partly due to the lax regulatory environment - to promote fair competition, sustainable growth and ultimately level the playing field.

Second, after declaring that it had eradicated poverty, China has turned its focus towards "common prosperity" and is now looking to address the top concerns of the average Chinese family. As such, we have seen increased regulation in areas with crucial social welfare implications such as healthcare, education, and property.

The measures undertaken are not a huge surprise considering the well-documented goals of the Chinese government. Perhaps what may have caught some investors off guard is the scale and the timing of the regulation - an order which has been acted upon without coordination or thought for the consequences.

That being said, excess levels of profitability in core areas such as education, healthcare, and property would only be tolerated for so long and it was only a matter of time before the internet sector became so large that it began impinging the powers of the state.

We have around 17% exposure to China, considerably below the index weight of 30%. We do not own Chinese property, education, healthcare, or the major internet platforms, but we do own NetEase, the gaming company which has been affected by recent regulatory clampdowns.

We believe the market response in this area has been overdone. The focus on the gaming sector is centred on the time spent online by those under the age of 18. Both Tencent and NetEase have brought in strict measures to limit gaming time for younger people and monitor online behaviour. The 20% fall in the share price appears out of kilter with the 2% of company revenue deriving from purchases by under 18s.

We do not think these measures impact the number of opportunities in China, however, the opportunities are now different.

The latest five-year plan clearly outlines areas where the government is focusing, and investing with this in mind makes the most sense. Clear targets have been set in terms of localisation, avoiding reliance on US imports, and improvements to the environment while a focus on reducing inequality should be good for trends in low-to-middle-income consumption.

Taking a longer-term view, this does not change our outlook for China. It is the second-largest economy in the world and is forecast to grow by 8.1% in 2021, compared to 4.6% growth in Europe and 7.0% growth for both the UK and US. It continues to be the region's growth engine, and the emerging middle class is becoming an ever-larger local market for goods and services.

China is also experiencing rapid infrastructure development and technology advancement, much of it homegrown, and rapid adoption and integration into the wider Asian region with a combined population of 4.5 billion, which is estimated to contain 66% of the world's middle class in ten years.

This is a reality that is difficult to ignore for many investors.

There is no doubt the new regulations will cause uncertainty in the short-to-medium term, but this will pass as people go back to looking at companies and not government policy.

We suspect that earnings revisions will be weak in the coming months as analysts adjust margin expectations.

However, the baseline is revenue should continue to grow in proportion with an economy with high single-digit nominal GDP growth, hence opportunities will most likely continue to present themselves.

Mike Kerley is manager of the Henderson Far East Income fund