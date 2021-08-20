Jackson Hole, Wyoming: home of trout fishing and tapering

Rumour has it the venue was initially chosen in 1982 to tempt then-Federal Reserve Chair (and keen fly fisherman) Paul Volcker into attending. The abundance of trout in the local rivers was clearly a sufficient hook, and the event has become a key fixture on the policy calendar ever since.

While not a formal part of central banks' meeting schedules, Jackson Hole has often provided an opportunity for new thinking on economic policy to be floated for the first time. Ben Bernanke used the venue to make several key announcements in the period surrounding the global financial crisis. European Central Bank president Mario Draghi also got in on the act in 2014, when he called for a major rethink of European fiscal policy in recognition of the fact that traditional monetary policy options were running out.

Last year's speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell was no less significant. Six months into the Covid-19 pandemic and a vaccine still a way away, the Fed was becoming increasingly concerned that inflation expectations could become de-anchored.

In this setting, the Fed's new average inflation targeting framework was born.

A lot has changed in a year

As Powell puts the finishing touches to this week's speech, he may well take a moment to consider how much has changed over the past 12 months. At last year's conference, US headline inflation was running well below target at 1.3% year on year. The unemployment rate had started to recover from the April peak but still stood uncomfortably close to double-digit levels.

A year on, the US economy is in a very different position.

Activity levels have surged, headline inflation stands at 5.4%, and around three-quarters of the 22 million jobs that were lost to Covid-19 have now been regained.

Perhaps the biggest shift has been in fiscal policy. Following his January inauguration, President Biden's first priority was to pass a $1.9trn bill to support the post-pandemic recovery, including another round of stimulus cheques. The Democrats are now focused on major infrastructure spending that, if passed, will work its way into the system over the next decade. Fiscal policy will likely be a tailwind for economic activity for some time to come.

With the recovery well underway, the current stance of monetary policy increasingly looks too generous. Despite a slowdown in new issuance, the Fed is still buying $80bn of US Treasuries a month, along with $40bn of mortgage-backed securities. Equity markets at all-time highs continue to cheer the amount of liquidity in the system, but the Fed will not be blind to the longer-term consequences of keeping policy too easy for too long.

Various Fed speakers have recently hinted that the time is nigh for an announcement on tapering asset purchases, and Powell's remarks at Jackson Hole will be scrutinised accordingly. Despite risks posed by the Delta variant, it seems likely that Powell will recognise that "substantial progress" in the recovery is being made, and I expect him to tee up a more formal announcement in the autumn, with tapering to begin around the end of the year.

A slowdown in asset purchases does not have to be feared

For many investors, this discussion will bring back memories of the 2013 ‘taper tantrum' that saw a sharp spike in market volatility. As the Fed sets about winding down purchases, this time round there is see less to fear.

While the removal of central bank support is often a bumpy time for markets, it is important to recognise that the Fed (and other central banks around the world) look set to tighten policy only very gradually over the coming quarters. Governments are much less likely to tighten the purse strings aggressively post this crisis, if anything they are set on spending more.

And even in the emerging markets - typically the most vulnerable region to tighter Fed policy - external vulnerabilities such as current account deficits now largely appear in better shape relative to 2013.

However, there are two key implications for markets.

First, the current level of bond yields appears inconsistent with the strength of the recovery. As some of the factors fade that have recently skewed supply and demand in favour of lower yields, expect US Treasury yields to rise gradually, dragging other global government bond yields with them. Second, given the way that bond yields have dictated stock market leadership so far this year, a resumption of the rotation towards cyclical and value stocks may well follow.

In sum, while this week's Jackson Hole conference looks unlikely to reveal a revolution in the Fed's thinking, the time is right for the central bank's asset purchase plan to evolve. A slowdown in purchases needn't be feared, although investors should prepare for market implications that extend across fixed income and equities. Whereas trout was the talk of the town at the first Jackson Hole conference, this year will be all about tapering.

Hugh Gimber is global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management