EU climate plan is the ‘biggest investment story in decades’

Climate change mitigation is high on the global agenda, with escalating pressure on governments to take action to prevent a climate catastrophe. In a significant step, the European Commission last month unveiled ambitious plans to deliver a 55% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 – relative to 1990 levels. The ‘Fit for 55’ package spans all sectors and could have a significant impact on high-emitting industries.
Here, five investment professionals discuss the plan and what this could mean for investors across the region.
Ben McEwen, climate active analyst at Sarasin & Partners
As the IPCC’s sixth assessment makes clear, we are deep in a climate crisis. Our collective failure to materially abate the emission of greenhouse gases now sees the world heating faster than previous forecasts, with the evidence before our eyes.
As a consequence, limiting warming to 1.5°C will be beyond our grasp unless there are instant, strong, and large-scale efforts to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050. In this context, the European Commission package of proposals to make the EU's climate, energy, land use, transport and taxation policies fit for reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels, is extremely important and welcome.
This broad package of proposals provides investors with increased visibility around the policy frameworks that will deliver the deep decarbonisation needed in Europe. While there remain technical, societal preference and indeed policy questions to disentangle in future years, this set of proposals makes clear that the current emissions profile of the continent will no longer be tolerated.
As investors, our analysis suggests that this shift in policy significantly expedites the risks of those firms which need to decarbonise, as well as increasing opportunities for those participating in emissions mitigation solutions.
Joe Mares, portfolio manager of the Trium ESG Emissions Impact Fund
The centrepiece of the EU’s Fit for 55 plan is the expansion of the Emissions Trading Scheme, a system that effectively charges companies for the cost of polluting. In essence, Brussels’ objective is to force faster decarbonisation by allocating less permits, driving the price of carbon up.
It is hard to overstate how much of a big deal this is for high-emitting sectors. Carbon prices are now being set at a level required to transform European industry. The EU regulation will have far-reaching consequences for industries and high-emitting stocks. On the other hand, the scheme will act as a strong tailwind for those that have set in place decarbonisation plans – and thus have a first-mover competitive advantage.
We are trying to find companies with the potential to significantly improve environmental footprints relative to peers and the broader European market. Undiscovered ESG value opportunities across a range of high-emitting sectors – including energy utilities, mining, transportation, chemicals, industrials and agriculture – are now set to receive a major tailwind, in what we believe is Europe’s biggest investment story in decades.
Harry Granqvist, senior ESG analyst at Nordea Asset Management
The Fit for 55 policy package could prove to be the most significant climate intervention we have seen. Yet, given a 55% reduction in emissions by 2030 will almost certainly not be sufficient for limiting global warming to 1.5°C, it is especially critical the announced policy measures are effective and deliver the intended decarbonisation effects.
It is imperative the EU gets this right, because in the run-up to the COP26 climate summit, the world urgently needs advanced economies to lead by example. This will be key to ensure a speedy phase-out of direct and indirect subsidies for fossil fuels, but also to create a favourable fiscal and investment environment for companies that provide alternatives and climate solutions within energy, industry, buildings and land use.
The possible solutions are numerous and diverse. For example, there is Infineon, the Germany-based designer, developer and manufacturer of semiconductors and related system solutions, which enables energy efficiency gains in areas like renewable energy production or electromobility; as well as Vestas, the Danish world leader in the design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of wind turbines. Another example is Air Liquide, the French provider of innovative industrial gas solutions and technologies, which helps its clients to reduce CO2, nitrogen oxide and dust emissions, as well as save energy by reducing fuel consumption in industrial processes.
Louis Larere, co-manager of the OYSTER Sustainable Europe Fund
While the EU Fit for 55 proposals are not yet final, it is not too early for investors to consider the businesses best able to adapt and those most at risk.
Companies that enable a reduction of transport-related emissions, work to increase the efficiency of buildings or drive the decarbonisation of power generation are obvious winners. The challenge for investors is to find businesses with a sustainable competitive advantage, at reasonable valuations. We would avoid industries like airlines, which will face higher operating costs and a bumpy road to decarbonisation over the next decade. However, companies that can transform or improve are particularly interesting, as these are often undervalued by markets.
For example, the natural resources sector has historically had a poor environmental and social impact track record. However, if the industry can step up and operate in a more sustainable way – at a time when the energy transition desperately needs copper, lithium and other materials – it could be at the heart of Europe’s shift towards net zero and hold outstanding investment opportunities.
Daniel Babington, ESG analyst at TAM Asset Management
One key issue with our path to net zero is the flexibility companies are afforded within the current framework, prompting a disconnect between action and greater consequence. June saw a record number of companies publicly committing to net-zero targets, but pledges are still not being implemented fast enough to hit the Paris climate change goals.
Increased government regulation is perhaps the most pertinent driver of action, with sterner initiatives – such as the EU Fit for 55 campaign – providing crucial long-term frameworks. However, seeing investment houses lobby for continued disclosure from companies that may be shirking 2050 commitments is emblematic of a slowly shifting paradigm in our industry.
It is crucial the regulatory environment surrounding companies evolves, to ensure companies fulfil these promises. The quantifiable and trackable nature of carbon reduction goals represents an opportunity to ensure companies are held to account on net-zero initiatives.