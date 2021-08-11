EU climate plan is the ‘biggest investment story in decades’

Ben McEwen, climate active analyst at Sarasin & Partners

As the IPCC’s sixth assessment makes clear, we are deep in a climate crisis. Our collective failure to materially abate the emission of greenhouse gases now sees the world heating faster than previous forecasts, with the evidence before our eyes.

As a consequence, limiting warming to 1.5°C will be beyond our grasp unless there are instant, strong, and large-scale efforts to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050. In this context, the European Commission package of proposals to make the EU's climate, energy, land use, transport and taxation policies fit for reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels, is extremely important and welcome.

This broad package of proposals provides investors with increased visibility around the policy frameworks that will deliver the deep decarbonisation needed in Europe. While there remain technical, societal preference and indeed policy questions to disentangle in future years, this set of proposals makes clear that the current emissions profile of the continent will no longer be tolerated.

As investors, our analysis suggests that this shift in policy significantly expedites the risks of those firms which need to decarbonise, as well as increasing opportunities for those participating in emissions mitigation solutions.