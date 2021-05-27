Stopping biodiversity loss: We owe it ourselves to invest in life on Earth

Biodiversity is the variety of life on Earth – it is nature in all its forms and interactions, from genes, to species, to entire ecosystems such as rainforests and coral reefs. It is essential for human life: the air we breathe, the water we drink and the food we eat all rely on it.

It is also fundamental to our global economy: roughly half of the world's GDP is highly or moderately dependent on biodiversity.

But humanity is destructing biodiversity at a scale that is pushing nature to the verge of breakdown.

Investors have a role to play and the capacity to create change, but to do so they need more information.

How can we measure biodiversity loss and what is the cause?

Measuring biodiversity is a complex task that cannot be figured out in one simple sum, but the following are good indicators.

Humanity's demand on nature now exceeds what our planet can naturally regenerate. The Global Footprint Network measures that we use as much ecological resources as if we lived on 1.6 Earths.

The WWF's Living Planet Report 2020 shows an average 68% decrease in populations of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish between 1970 and 2016. That's a bleak figure. And it does not even tell the story of millions of other animals, plants and soils currently threatened.

Biodiversity loss began to ramp up during the Industrial Revolution, but over the past 50 years it has become unsustainable, leading to the stark figures above.

The expansion of global trade, increasing levels of consumption, human population growth and rapid urbanisation are considered indirect drivers of biodiversity.

However, their impact should not be underestimated. These themes represent huge shifts in human values and behaviours that are the direct drivers of biodiversity loss, such as changes to the way we use the land and sea, exploitation of natural habits, climate change and pollution.

Why is protecting biodiversity so important?

Biodiversity loss is an interconnected issue that seriously threatens the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

We cannot combat climate change if we keep destroying our forests and coral reefs, which help to regulate our planet's temperature.

We cannot eradicate hunger if food becomes more scarce.

And we can say goodbye to reducing inequalities because loss of biodiversity especially hurts the poorest people who depend on it.

We also must bring indigenous peoples into the conversation. Comprising less than 5% of the global population and protecting 80% of biodiversity, any damage to the ecosystems in which they live threatens their livelihoods and wellbeing, while severely undermining their rights to land.

Biodiversity loss is a gendered issue too: in many rural and indigenous communities, women are the primary land and resource managers, with a wealth of knowledge of their local ecosystems. Again, any damage to their surrounding environment can have an especially negative impact on them.

Meanwhile, both indigenous peoples and women remain underrepresented in environmental and sustainable development decision-making.

Including their perspectives and ensuring their participation in decisions could help drive better solutions.