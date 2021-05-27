Are we seeing a commodities 'super-cycle'? Demand for precious metals shines bright - for now

Commodities have had an incredibly strong run over the past 12 months, but is this temporary or the start of a commodities super-cycle?

Undoubtedly, sentiment has shifted positively to the sector as a whole and had been reflected in corresponding equity valuations.

However, with a number of major trends influencing sentiment towards commodities markets, it is important to differentiate what might be transitory drivers and those likely to continue for at the least the next decade.

Boom and bust: What impact has Covid-19 had on commodities cycle?

Inflation: Transitory or structural?

The US Federal Reserve has stated they expect inflationary pressures are transitory. In some ways, this may be true. In others, it looks much longer term.

Transitory drivers include disrupted supply chains, pent-up demand from higher savings rates during Covid-19, virus-related supply disruptions across mining and manufacturing, and accommodative government policy.

However, longer-term drivers also make an extensive list. This includes green energy policy, the mining sector coming off a ten-year bear market leading to low investment in new supply and China shifting away from polluting industry.

Differentiating between commodities

Commodities are ultimately driven by supply and demand. However, while strong demand has gained focus, it is important to differentiate between commodities.

Copper, for example, can be considered especially positively. Key to all forms of electrification, its properties are second only to silver, which is prohibitively expensive for use except in high value applications. The lack of alternative options as electrical conductors points to a clear, visible trend for demand.

Coupled with the long lead time required for new mines (extended further by the difficult backdrop for permitting new projects and a decade of underinvestment), a probable continued tightening of supply appears evident.

IW Long Reads: The commodities 'supercycle' - Is a climate change revolution fuelling optimism for markets?

In contrast, other commodities such as nickel are often cited as a key input into batteries for electric vehicles. However, fundamentals look notably different.

Nickel is currently in a small surplus, whilst its primary source of demand at about 90% is stainless steel. This is important: nickel pig iron from Indonesia has expanded rapidly, and it is easily substitutable within stainless steel production.

This indicates there is unlikely to be the same tightening dynamic over the next few years, at least until electric vehicles become a larger component of demand, enabling a bifurcated pricing market for differentiated nickel units.

Nuclear power has seen a supportive global political shift, as the only zero carbon source of base load power. This is supporting the build out of new reactors in China and supports life extensions of existing reactors in the West.

This provides an encouraging backdrop for demand for a sector that has seen low uranium prices lead to significant supply closures on both a permanent and temporary basis.

To meet the world's uranium requirement, the price must move higher to stimulate that additional supply required.

A further consideration is how investors are using commodities in portfolios. Precious metals, as an example, provide a useful diversifier. We have seen sentiment for gold shift lower as global markets focus towards recovery trades, but there are notably areas of uncertainty.

Covid-19 variants have not proved excessively resilient to vaccines so far, but this could change.

We have also seen global debt levels balloon as governments have funded Covid-19 relief programmes, but with no clear plan to exit this extended period of loose monetary policy.

This uncertainty has meant physical demand for gold has remained strong, driven by investment and jewellery.

So, are we entering a 'super-cycle'?

After a ten-year commodity bear market, determining whether we are now seeing a 'cycle' or a 'super-cycle' is perhaps not essential right now.

What is certain is that supply in commodity markets looks constrained following years of underinvestment. The critical question is therefore one of demand. Absent a global demand shock, fundamental balances look encouraging.

In particular, global ESG measures look support growing demand for electrification while constraining supply. Continued supply discipline from the major miners is also curtailing new supply, in part to due to a focus by investors on dividends.

This is positive in both extending the cycle and also ensuring new supply is not added as the global demand rolls over, given long lead times on bringing a new mine online.

Super cycles aren't just a period of strong commodity demand. They require a longer duration than normal cycles. For some commodities such as copper, this duration looks clearer due to green energy and electric vehicle growth.

But for others, this price strength may be more transitory and related to pent-up demand as the global economy emerges from a global pandemic.

This differentiation is absolutely crucial for investors looking at this space, rather than assuming all commodities will benefit equally over the years to come.

Rob Crayfourd is portfolio manager at New City Investment Managers