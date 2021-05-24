Global semiconductor shortage: What does it mean for the tech sector and beyond?

Over the past few months a lack of semiconductor supply has caused problems for companies ranging from car manufacturers to consumer electronics companies.

Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover warned they have had to suspend production until supply issues are resolved, while tech companies including Apple have also felt the impact.

The reason for this shortage is primarily - but not only - the coronavirus pandemic. Global lockdowns, the shuttering of factories, cancellation of orders and restrictions on transportation hampered semiconductor production and shipping in 2020.

At the same time, demand ramped up as consumers stuck at home turned to devices more to see them through.

Now, as vaccines are rolled out and economies reopen, demand for bigger ticket items such as cars has also recovered, exacerbating the drought we are seeing.

Demand should support earnings growth

Aside from the pandemic, other factors have contributed to the supply chain issue. Winter storms in the US this year hit Texas - home to several leading semiconductor manufacturers - causing manufacturing plants to be closed to conserve power on the grid for heating homes.

Meanwhile, a fire at a Japanese factory operated by Renesas - one of the largest suppliers of semiconductors to the automotive industry - saw the company warn it may not be able to fulfil orders.

Semiconductor manufacturers have responded by ramping up production where possible to try to keep up with the increased demand. But the chips take time to produce, and capacity cannot simply be added overnight.

It typically takes more than three months to build a semiconductor, via a complex process in highly sophisticated factories, so manufacturers need to anticipate demand, which was difficult during the pandemic.

As a result of the shortage, there is the potential that producers can exert some pricing power. This could help support earnings growth for these businesses, and they may also take the opportunity to increase capacity.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, for instance, recently raised its revenue growth targets for the year and said it would invest more in production capacity on the back of surging demand.

Long-term structural trends driving growth

The recent stronger demand has prompted us to add to some of our positions in semiconductor companies. While the shortage is a story for 2021 (and potentially 2022), we believe the long-term structural trends driving growth in the semiconductor sector remain.

Worldwide semiconductor revenue rose to $466.2bn in 2020, a 10.4% increase on the year before, according to research group Gartner, while the Semiconductor Industry Association said global sales of the chips rose 17.8% year on year in the first quarter of this year.