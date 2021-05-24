'Better' is the new normal: Post-pandemic savings and spending will be bigger than ever before

Investing over the past year has certainly been challenging. Many of the old rules seemed to no longer apply with economic and fiscal changes coming in fast and hard as authorities in the UK, and across the world, worked to limit the damage coronavirus could do.

However, having one big issue to focus on can make things a lot simpler, and although the past twelve months have not been easy, the big issue - the impact of Covid-19 - was obvious and the other subtleties of investing became almost irrelevant.

For investors, the simple (yet difficult) question that needed answering was: how long would it take before lockdown ends and the economy could start up again?

The shape and the size of the recovery was determined largely by how soon society could return to normal - so we were monitoring the levels of financial stimulus, the progress of Covid-19 cases, and the development of vaccines.

Our focus narrowed in the same way as a meteorologist does when looking for clues about the ferocity of a storm; when a tornado is heading your way, you don't care about the humidity, or likelihood of rain.

As more people receive the vaccine and economies open up, we will be less worried about tornadoes, and more about the general outlook for the weather. Investing will become more complex again and with more routes to access opportunities.

We are returning to the more established methods of thinking as the outlook for investing returns to being more nuanced.

Expecting a boom

Growth over the next two years is looking very strong. The short lockdown recession thankfully caused little lasting damage with few industries being completely derailed and the furlough scheme kept job losses down to nowhere near what they could have been.

With restaurants and bars opening and a clear road map towards the end of restrictions, socially things will begin to feel like the pre-pandemic world. Economically however, not only are we on course to return to 2019 levels, but the outlook suggests it will be even better.

Through the huge amount of consumer savings that have built up and financial support from the government, people have far more money in their bank accounts. By anticipating the worst-case scenario, governments paid out a lot more than was necessary to cover the damage Covid-19 caused.

For example, at the start of 2019 the US consumer had $1trn in savings. This number is $4trn in 2021. With four times the savings built up, and a year of being held back from going on holiday, out for meals and retail shopping, it is very likely that we will see a huge increase in consumer spending this year.

As a result, we expect to see big growth numbers that we have not seen in decades - something that will come as a surprise to investors looking to the 2008/09 financial crisis as an example of what will follow.

Lessons from WWII

Instead of a crisis, we can look at the post-war recovery in the US as similar example of an economy opening up, which facilitates large consumer spending. After the Second World War ended in 1945, savings rates were very high following years of low incentives and opportunities to spend during a wartime economy.

When the war was done, people spent their excess savings on houses, clothes and entertainment contributing to a boom that lasted for years.

This growth boost will translate into company earnings growth, which again, may well be far higher than markets have been conditioned to expect. This could be a real tailwind especially for the cyclical areas of the market.

We are repositioning ourselves accordingly, tilting towards areas such as capital goods, automakers and financials, as well as those smaller businesses that have the operating leverage to ramp up supply without increasing costs.

It is, of course, important to be prepared to change outlooks if necessary. The threat of a third wave is not zero, and mutations of the virus have created challenges for governments.

Keeping an eye on the Covid-19 data will continue to be a priority, but the indications thus far show an encouraging picture for investors over the next few years.

Ben Kumar is senior investment strategist at 7IM