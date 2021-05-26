The gold rush: Japan's economy set to put on an Olympian performance

During the first few weeks of 2020, as the sporting world was looking forward to the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, there was also a sense of expectation among investors of a broad, sustained pick up in global economic activity after fears of a China-US trade war proved unfounded.

In the US, unemployment rates, the lowest experienced for some 50 years, were fuelling an economy boosted by burgeoning world trade.

There was further economic stimulus in the shape of a relatively benign background of steady and historically low interest rates and a stable oil price of around $60 per barrel.

Japanese corporate earnings were expected to be beneficiaries of this environment, given the link between profits growth and overseas sales, particularly across the Far East and the US.

As athletes once again start to limber up ahead of the delayed Tokyo Olympics, so too does the global economy appear to be back on the starting blocks, with the added stimulus of some $16trn of Covid-19 related funds distributed by governments across the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

In its April update, the International Monetary Fund stated it expects global growth to hit 6% in 2021, which would be the highest annual total since records began in 1980, with the US as the overall biggest contributor. This raises the prospects of Japan putting on a good show in 2021.

Staying in shape

Japanese businesses have been hard at work to improve their financial fitness, boosting their chances of success relative to their global peers and the potential for the market to secure a medal in its race with others around the world.

Since the 1989/90 peak, Japanese firms have managed to triple their average return on equity and double their return on capital employed, while totally reversing their debt position. Furthermore, more than a third of listed firms now hold more cash than debt.

This bill of health means Japanese firms should be better equipped to absorb any potential rise in interest rates. This also explains why almost none of them cut or cancelled dividends over the past 18 months, unlike many of their US, EU or UK rivals.

Likewise, they also managed to maintain margins across the pandemic, such that for Q4 2020, average non-financial company operating profit margins and aggregate operating profits both hit all-time record highs.

In addition, the Japanese market started the year with much lower valuation ratings than its OECD comparators and almost half of its own peak levels set back in 1989/90.

Just as there are unlikely to be many foreign spectators at this summer's Olympics, international investors have been largely absent from Japanese markets, who have collectively sold about $160bn of Japanese stocks since mid-2015.

It is only recently that non-domestic investors have become net buyers, diminishing their ability to disrupt any market advance.

This all supports the view that Japan is in top form for a strong run against its peers over the year. To date in 2021, the TOPIX index has regained the 2,000 level last seen almost 30 years ago.