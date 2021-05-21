Powering past pandemic fatigue: Who will be the winners from the UK's lockdown lifting?

The UK continues its steady emergence from lockdown. Shops, gyms and outdoor hospitality reopened in April, with hotels, cinemas and indoor dining now following suit. All being well, further restrictions could be lifted in June.

The lockdowns of the last year have undoubtedly benefited online grocers and food delivery services. But we have reached a crucial moment for the economy and for companies.

This is the moment where we find out the extent of "pandemic fatigue" and the degree to which consumers are willing to get out and spend.

Anecdotally at least, the signs so far look very encouraging.

Pent-up demand within the hospitality sector

Hospitality should be an important beneficiary of pent-up demand as people start to socialise again. Companies who are financially strong, with premises in the best locations, are likely to be the most attractive potential investment opportunities.

For example, City Pub Group runs pubs in London, cathedral cities and market towns. It owns the majority of these premises, offering a degree of security and the potential to raise finance based on these assets.

The hotel industry is another that should benefit from reopening, although this could be at a slower pace. Travel for business purposes in particular may take longer to recover if working from home remains the norm.

Dalata Hotels Group is an example of a hotelier with a strong portfolio of hotels across the UK and Ireland that could benefit from the reopening of both economies.

As well as the boost from activity resuming, hospitality companies who are financially robust may also have scope to expand by buying up sites from weaker competitors who have been forced to exit the market.

Time to travel

The reopening of travel channels should also mean higher passenger numbers on the UK's train and bus networks. Rail bookings picked up last summer when lockdowns eased and we would expect a more significant rebound this year, assuming the Government's reopening plan proceeds as planned.

Trainline is a UK-listed technology platform that enables users to search and book rail tickets. For such platform companies, very little extra investment is needed for additional customers, which we believe subsequently drives profits and generates returns.

A rebound in travel should be good news for catering outlets supplying food on the move. SSP Group operates outlets that may be familiar to the UK travelling public, such as Millie's Cookies and Upper Crust. The company has sought fresh equity and refinanced its debt in order to weather the protracted lockdowns of the past year.

We believe equity investors can play an important role in the overall health of the UK economy by participating in equity raises. These raises are designed to ensure companies with bright future prospects are still in business to profit from the return of customers when the rules allow.