Taking a 'byte' of the thematic apple: Digitalisation key to unlocking China's remarkable growth

The geopolitical decoupling of China from US-dominated economic, technology, and currency systems means China will become an increasingly important region for prospecting new investments.

But investing in China is notoriously difficult. Despite being the second largest economy in the world and growing faster than the US, China still represents only 5.5% of the MSCI All Country World Index.

As thematic investors, we do not directly target exposure to regional stock markets - instead, sourcing our investment ideas from the five mega themes of digitalisation, automation, ageing, evolving consumption and climate change.

The long-term shift in global dynamics will expand the range of attractive thematic opportunities in China over the next five years. By anchoring our portfolios on multi-decade thematic growth opportunities, we will benefit from the remarkable growth China has to offer.

Beware the risks in A-shares

There are three ways to invest directly in Chinese companies: A-shares, listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges in China, H-shares, listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, and American depositary receipts (ADRs) or global depository receipts, listed on international exchanges.

When investing via A or H-shares, there are important stewardship factors to consider. Some of the largest Chinese companies do not publish sufficiently comprehensive information for due diligence, and it is often a challenge to build sufficient confidence in Chinese businesses with regards to corporate governance and the role of the state.

Despite a purge on corruption, China still falls well short of other emerging markets in this area - in addition to displaying concerns about working conditions, human rights and damaging environmental factors.

A-shares are also only quoted in renminbi and there are a variety of government restrictions on foreign ownership. Additionally, retail investors represent a substantial segment of share ownership, which can lead to high valuations and volatility in popular stocks.

Therefore, where a Chinese company best fits the outcome of our thematic analysis, we typically purchase H-shares quoted in Hong Kong dollars - pegged to the US dollar - or via ADRs quoted in US dollars.

Benefit of foreign-owned firms

Despite China's higher GDP growth rates over the past decade, the level of delivered earnings growth from domestic Chinese companies has rarely surpassed the rate of earnings growth in other regional markets.

Therefore, a second approach to harnessing Chinese growth in our thematic process is via multinational corporations headquartered outside of China. In most cases, we prefer the stewardship credentials of companies listed in the US or Europe.

There are many examples in our five themes where an international company has a superior product, brand, service or distribution strategy, and Chinese growth is an important contributor to the investment thesis.

Areas rich in opportunities include luxury goods, precision industrial tools and healthcare. As a result, more than a third of our portfolio companies derive at least 15% of revenue from China.

However, investing in China via developed market companies could be compromised as US and European governments force companies to choose the West versus China - as with Huawei.

The Chinese government could actively seek to reduce access to its domestic markets for international companies and investors, and these opportunities and risks need to be weighed in investment decisions.