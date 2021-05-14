The future of money: CBDCs and crypto in perfect harmony

In recent years, the Bank of England (BoE) has pondered the idea of adopting a central bank-issued digital currency (CBDC). But after the People's Bank of China gave the green light for its digital currency, dubbed e-CNY, to be tested in four cities back in 2019, the race was on for other global governments to catch up.

This April, the BoE announced the launch of a taskforce to explore its practicalities and the feasibility of its implementation.

Should this taskforce lead to an eventual adoption of a digital pound, wider adoption of cryptocurrencies among a broader range of investors will almost certainly follow.

Once the Government begins to issue money digitally, a whole new pool of traditional investors, including high net-worths and institutions, will naturally adapt their view of digital assets and increasingly consider cryptos as a viable form of money.

Eventually, Government-level endorsement will filter through to wider society, making people more receptive to the concept of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

And in the longer term, if the Government starts to issue a digitalised version of its currency, it won't be long until cash completely disappears.

In the meantime, what are some of the complexities - as well as potential benefits - of the UK adopting a CBDC from the findings of this new taskforce?

Does a 'Britcoin' leave a future for cryptos?

One of the foundational characteristics of cryptocurrencies is that they are decentralised. With transactions recorded and anonymised on the blockchain, they operate outside of the control of a central authority.

It is reasonable to hold the view that any government-backed coin nullifies this premise - and may even centralise cryptos out of existence.

But the truth is that a CBDC and a cryptocurrency could co-exist; and very comfortably so.

Decentralised cryptocurrencies and CBDCs serve two completely different purposes. Bitcoin, for example, will maintain its decentralised status, while a UK CBDC would enable the Government to assess macro-economic situations in real time.

As things currently stand, a typical corporation would pay its taxes approximately 18 months after a transaction, with additional time spent on the filing process.

Therefore, there is a lag time between then and when any adjustments to fiscal or monetary policy are implemented in response to the state of the economy.

A CBDC backed by blockchain technology will give governments oversight of economic activity as it happens and enable a real-time response.

For example, government data on the extent to which the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted businesses was collected through surveys - several months after any initial hit.

However, with digital cash, governments can have hourly supervision and provide relief almost immediately. In essence, while the Government is not looking to replicate the role of a cryptocurrency, the technology that underpins them is of great value to them - as well as to wider society.

An institutional and high-net-worth investor perspective

As of late, institutional and high net-worth investor involvement in the crypto space has dominated headlines, with reputable organisations such as PayPal integrating crypto services into their offerings and individuals such as Elon Musk consistently endorsing Bitcoin publicly.

This increasingly positive reception of cryptos by traditional players has potentially played a part in Bitcoin's growth of more than 300% in 2020 alone.

However, despite this recent spike in interest, the reality is that institutions have long been involved in crypto markets.

In light of this, it is also worth exploring what impact the adoption of a CBDC may have on institutions, too.

While the BoE may spearhead the initiative to introduce a digital currency, it may be difficult for them to issue it directly to the wider public.