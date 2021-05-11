The MSCI EM Evolution: Is China ready for its own allocation?

The past decade has seen some significant changes to the emerging market investment landscape, both in terms of the shifting geographical bias and the types of investors that make up the shareholder bases of many emerging market companies.

In particular, China's growing size within emerging markets portfolios has started to raise questions for global investors, for example, is it time to establish a dedicated China allocation or continue to incorporate China within their emerging market allocation?

The influence of China A-shares

In 2019, MSCI increased the inclusion ratio of China A-shares from 5% to 20% in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. These changes have resulted in China's correlation with the MSCI EM Index going from around 0.65 in 2003 to 0.9 today. Over the next few years, it is likely to increase to 1.

However, China-A shares are currently included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index at only 20% of their market capitalisation weight. If this were to increase to their full free float market capitalisation weight, the weight would rise to 49.9%. In essence, almost half of the MSCI EM Index.

The Chinese economy also continues to recover strongly and is now close to pre-pandemic output levels. This is quite a significant feat, given the downturn's depth in the first quarter and how the International Monetary Fund expects other large countries to not return to pre-COVID levels until 2022.

By 2028, China is likely to have overtaken the US to become the world's largest economy - five years earlier than previously forecast, according to CEBR.

China's growing economic strength and improving market accessibility may further transform the characteristics of the emerging-market asset class and its role in influencing global portfolios.

Investors are therefore needing to re-evaluate the appropriate allocation framework of their equity portfolios.

Beyond China

The second question that investors need to address is the concentration of EM Indices in specific countries. There have been some extensive changes in country weights, driven by both increases in free float factors or Index inclusions for some countries, and the relative performance of economies and stock markets.

The largest five issuers in the MSCI Emerging Markets and MSCI World Indexes reached a collective weight of 23.8% and 12.8%, respectively - significantly above the previous peaks during the dot-com bubble.

India, for example, has a good chance of becoming the world's third-largest economy by 2030. While it might not overtake the UK (again) until 2024, it is predicted to surpass Germany and Japan by 2027 and 2030, respectively.

Looking beyond the main players

Today's emerging market universe has become dominated by a small number of large markets, with the largest seven countries accounting for more than 86% of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

To generate performance, emerging market investors need, or have no choice, to focus on these seven markets. However, this inevitably leads to a reduction in focus on the other 19 markets that make up 14% of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

MiFID II pressures have also multiplied this effect by reducing companies' focus in these markets from the global investment banks representing the sell-side.

Combining smaller emerging and frontier markets, these are home to over 19,000 listed stocks and $1.4 trillion of market capitalisation. And the alpha-generating potential from inefficient stock pricing in frontier and emerging markets has been well demonstrated over the past decade.

Ultimately, asset allocating in emerging markets over the next few years is likely to lead to an optimal allocation strategy utilising specialist asset managers for China, global emerging markets ex-China, and smaller emerging and frontier markets.

With a rapidly growing (both absolutely and relatively) economy and equity market - reinforced by a strong market culture - and a rapid ascent to becoming a high-income economy, China's weighting within the emerging market Indices will grow.

Inevitably, China will become a standalone country but several implementational challenges may delay the process for some time.

Dominic Bokor-Ingram is senior portfolio manager, frontier markets at Fiera Capital