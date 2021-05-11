Hardly a phase: Why SPACs are here to stay

In 2020, the US saw nearly 250 SPACs, compared to 59 in 2019

In 2020, the US – the front-runner of SPAC markets – saw nearly 250 special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), compared to 59 in 2019 and only 13 in 2016. $100bn has been raised by US SPACs this year alone.

The numbers have been booming and it is not just Wall Street getting involved, as numerous celebrities and athletes have been involved in SPACs.

Furthermore, increasingly popular online brokerages have contributed to the SPAC market boom, by facilitating the involvement of retail investors buying stock, sometimes based on optimistic projections made by companies that are not yet generating revenue.

These are telltale signs of a market that has overheated in need of a correction. In response, the US Securities and Exchange Commission has recently issued numerous statements in an attempt to stabilise the SPAC market, including warnings about investing in SPACs being promoted by celebrities and SPACs using bullish projections in determining valuations of target companies.

In addition, the SEC has required virtually all SPACs to restate the accounting treatment of their warrants. Investors, too, at the moment are showing significantly less appetite for new issuances of SPAC transactions.

Going public

The Reed Smith team has a long history with SPACs - a history that started long before your favourite celebrity knew what a SPAC was.

Part of what we saw was a market based on very inflated valuations, including for non-revenue generating companies such as the electronic vehicle market.

While we have certainly reached bubble status, going public via a SPAC is a method that is here to stay.

For many, a SPAC makes more sense than a traditional IPO or a direct offering. The recent topping off of the SPAC market has resulted in the welcomed market correction of future SPACs presented in a healthier offering.

The planning is more focused as we have moved away from "Ready, SPAC, Aim." True SPAC involvement now sees a structure that is advantageous to investors with privately held road shows, less reliance on day-to-day valuation movements, and with more involvement by a desirable investor base.

While many of these SPAC advantages have been in place for some time, the maturity of the market and appreciated regulation brings us the realisation that SPACs are here to stay.

SPACs, in spite of the increased caution, provide private companies with two key benefits compared to a traditional initial public offering: certainty and pricing.

With a traditional IPO, sponsors go on roadshows putting feelers out on investor appetite for the funds they want to raise and at what price.

With a SPAC, a bank can get capital commitments from investors in advance of the public announcement of the transaction, through confidential discussions that are not subject to the whims of the market on a particular day. The pricing for the de-SPAC is negotiated by SPAC management with the support of financial advisers.