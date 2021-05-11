Ditching coal should be the goal: China can save money and the world by investing in zero carbon electricity

China is responsible for about a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions and, according to the International Energy Agency, is likely to increase its greenhouse gas output this year.

In short, without strong action from China, the world will be unable to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

The country has a long-term target of being carbon neutral before 2060, but has yet to produce a plan for its emissions this decade, as required under the Paris Agreement.

At the recent Leaders Summit on Climate, an event organised by US President Joe Biden, China was not expected to announce any new carbon targets, due to the recent geopolitical tensions between the two nations.

But China's Premier Xi Jinping surprised many with a speech in which he promised the country would cause its consumption of coal to peak around the middle of this decade, and decline thereafter.

Specifically, he stated: "China will strictly control coal-fired power generation projects, and strictly limit the increase in coal consumption over the 14th five-year plan period, and phase it down in the 15th five-year plan period."

While it remains to be seen whether this announcement will result in a firm commitment to cancel plans to construct hundreds of coal-fired power stations planned for the next five years, it does signal a change in tone from China's central government. Indeed, the economic basis of this policy signal is compelling.

Our team recently published an analysis highlighting how China can increase its economic competitiveness by investing in zero carbon electricity. Power generation today accounts for about a third of China's total carbon emissions, with the majority of these emissions coming from coal.

What is less understood is the competitiveness of coal power relative to zero carbon alternatives.

Our analysis showed that independent of climate, water and air issues, China's operating coal power plants could be shut and replaced at a saving. We come to this conclusion by comparing the cost to replace the power generated from the coal plants with the lowest cost zero carbon alternative.

The calculation is based on the value adjusted levelised cost of electricity (VALCOE) of either wind or solar, minus the long-run marginal cost of coal over a 20-year period.

The lowest cost clean energy alternatives in China are currently wind and solar, which are variable energy generation sources. To compensate for the variability of wind and solar, we adjust the levelised cost based on the value it adds to the grid.

VALCOE is a concept developed by the International Energy Agency and aims to incorporate grid flexibility and capacity. Due to the intrinsically deflationary nature of wind and solar, we found replacing the coal fleet with clean energy could save China $1.6trn or cost negative $20/tCO 2 .

To meet its carbon neutral goal, China will need to peak its greenhouse gas emissions well before 2030 to avoid a disorderly transition to a zero carbon economy.

The brunt of these emission reductions will need to come from electricity generation and, in particular, the rationalisation of coal power.

By reining in coal power, China can save money and the world.

Matt Gray is CEO of analytics provider TransitionZero

